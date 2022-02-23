PHOTO
PALO ALTO, Calif. : BlueStacks, the world’s first cloud-based Android gaming platform, today launched another first: Creator Studio & Creator Hub for modding and sharing modded mobile games. With this launch, mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines can be easily modded and shared, reaching over four billion users and 4.5 million creators.
BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub open up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games. Modding can be done at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with color; for example, you can have dark mode for a game, akin to Instagram filters. Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar’s clothes.
Powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform, Creator Studio & Creator Hub enables the separation of game code, game events and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link - creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.
“By 2025, the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games,” said Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg. “Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favorite gamers, streamers and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever.”
“BlueStacks mobile game modding is paving the way for mods to be the default way of mobile gaming in the future.”
“With BlueStacks mobile game modding, there are endless possibilities. One of my favorite mods is where a dancing Mr. Bean shows up at the victory event in the Lords Mobile game.”
BlueStacks mobile game modding is available now for free here for modding on BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud.
