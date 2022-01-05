DUBAI – Pop-rap trio Black Eyed Peas will headline the fourth show in Expo 2020 Dubai’s six-month Infinite Nights series, performing live at Al Wasl Plaza on 25 January, 2022.

Having risen to world megastardom thanks to a run of some of the biggest hits of the 21st century, the chart-topping group are now joining the making of a new world, as they explore new frontiers and the opportunities of tomorrow at Expo 2020.

Each artist playing throughout the Infinite Nights series is portraying their own vision and experience of Expo 2020. Following the great success of the Alicia Keys show, we have proudly crossed an unprecedented 15 million video views – with the global and regional audience watching the full show online across different platforms.

Black Eyed Peas – will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo – are aligned with Expo’s subtheme of Mobility, creating a show inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, that explores and embraces new musical frontiers.

The Los Angeles-formed trio comprise a wide range of international backgrounds, and the group’s inclusive and progressive values could not be more apt – especially in the context of a World Expo that brings together 200 different nationalities.

The Black Eyed Peas said:“As a group, we continue to evolve our music to connect with the hearts and minds of our community around the world. We are excited about our upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights special concert that will showcase chart-topping music from our recent album "TRANSLATION" as well as our greatest hits. On January 25th, we will bring the world together for a global celebration via our live stage performance."

Lubna Haroun, Vice President, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “After the huge global success we enjoyed with Alicia Keys performing in Infinite Nights in December, we cannot wait to host our second global stars here at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Black Eyed Peas have always inspired us with their progressive global outlook and innovative approach to exploring new musical possibilities, making them the perfect fit for Expo 2020 and for its subtheme of Mobility.”

Engaging the world through innovative show formats employing the latest entertainment technology, the Infinite Nights series thrills audiences both physically and digitally, uniting the world through the power of music with a host of celebrated artists performing live from Al Wasl Plaza, with the concerts streamed to a global audience*.

Black Eyed Peas will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 2200 GST on Tuesday, 25 January, and visitors wishing to attend the concert are advised to arrive early.

The concert will be livestreamed globally on www.virtualexpodubai.com, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo TV on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Oculus (VR). Several TV channels will also live broadcast the show.

