Launched in 1987, Aster has emerged as one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India with 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/labs and 302 Pharmacies[1]

Extension of CSR initiatives by covering 5 countries in Africa through Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical vans and providing employment opportunities to 150 people of determination.

UAE : On Aster DM Healthcare’s 35th Foundation Day, the organisation has announced global growth to 455 facilities and thereby emerging as one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in India and GCC, with 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/labs and 302 pharmacies1 spread across 7 countries serving around 20 million patients annually. In India, with the roll-out of 77 Aster branded pharmacies1, 9 Aster Labs, Aster Clinics and Aster Home Care, in addition to the 14 hospitals, the organisation is fast expanding its integrated care network across 5 States.

To celebrate its 35 years of service, a new corporate logo identity marking “Aster DM Healthcare since 1987” has been unveiled along with the campaign, “Care is Just an Aster Away” through a grand showcase on Burj Khalifa in Dubai was seen physically and virtually on Aster’s social media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “As we look back at the last 35 years of Aster’s existence, we are overwhelmed at what we have been able to achieve with the unwavering trust and faith that our patients and customers have placed in us. The vision with which we set forth to make quality healthcare accessible to the people is being taken up with new vigor through the campaign Care is Just An Aster Away, where we want to be closest to our customers. Going beyond business, giving back to the society through our initiatives under Aster Volunteers has been at the core of our philosophy to make healthcare accessible to the people who need it most. In addition, we have decided to provide jobs to 150 people of determination in the next one year.”

In alignment with the organisation’s commitment to support and empower the underprivileged population Aster would continue to provide free and subsidized treatment to thousands of patients every year. To this aspect 3 more Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Services (AVMMS) have been launched in Africa, Iraq and India on the Foundation Day, increasing the total number of AVMMVS units to 19 vehicles. Aster has also committed to launch 4 more units in Africa, thereby extending the AVMMV services to 7 African countries where it is highly required. In addition to this, Aster plans to establish 5 Aster Volunteers Telehealth Service Centers in Africa, to support the diagnosis and treatment of the population there, through direct connect with Aster hospitals in India and GCC.

The two vehicles to Somaliland in Africa and Iraq respectively, were launched in Dubai by Smt. Tadu Mamu Consul (Press, Information, Culture & Labour), representative of Hon. Consul General of India; Hussein Al-Ishaqi, representing the office of HE. VP of Republic of Somaliland; Dr. Zakariya Dahir, representing Ministry of Health Development of Republic of Somaliland; and Dr.Yaseen Al-Mamouri, President of Iraqi Red Crescent Society; in the presence of Ms. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director, The Big Heart Foundation; Mr. Ahmed Al Falasi, - Winner of Arab Hope Makers 2020; Dr. Omar Al Sakaf, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Government of Dubai; Dr Azad Moopen - Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Ms. Alisha Moopen – Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare and Mr. T.J Wilson, Executive Director & Group Head Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 126 clinics/ labs1 and over 300 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,000 plus dedicated staff including 3,029 doctors and 6,729 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

[1] In India, Aster Pharmacies are under brand license agreements.

