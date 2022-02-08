PHOTO
ASICS is recruiting new members for its global running community. The ASICS FrontRunner team members are inspiring individuals, who have transformed their lives through movement, and are passionate to inspire others to do the same. From February 7 until 22, profiles interested in joining the ambassador programme can apply online. This year, new running teams will be formed in two new GCC countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with communities in those regions invited to apply. Becoming part of the ASICS FrontRunner community means joining a movement that supports and encourages others to get moving.
ASICS ambassadors will be an integral part to spread the brand’s founding philosophy of “Sound Mind, Sound Body”, supporting people to experience the transformative power of movement on the body and mind.
The ASICS FrontRunner Global Team Captain, David Lenneman, describes his experience of the community: “Being part of the ASICS FrontRunner community opens up a world of amazing experiences and wonderful friendships. It truly is an endless source of inspiration, support and good times for anyone who loves running and movement.”
The community started in 2010 with a single team in Germany. Since then, it has become a global movement with over 600 members in 27 countries. In 2022, ASICS is looking to recruit over 120 new members and is also expanding the community and adding new teams in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Czech Republic.
Ana Elisa Seixas, Marketing Manager, ASICS Arabia: “At ASICS we are passionate about encouraging the community to be more active and spread the ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy. Our ASICS Frontrunner team members in the UAE and Kuwait are such an inspiration and I can’t wait to meet the new teams in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.”
