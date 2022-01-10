Muscat: A'Saffa Foods SAOG signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian firm Stallions United Trading Company to export Asaffa high-quality products and further processed products to Saudi Arabia.

The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, and was attended by HE Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture, and HE Abdullah bin Saud Al Anzi, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appointed to the Sultanate, together with several other delegates.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Mohammed Suhail Al Shanfari, CEO of A'Saffa Foods Company, and Dr Essam Mohammed Al Mouawad, CEO of the Stallions United Trading Company.

