Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: Fans were in for a treat at Yas Marina Circuit on Thursday, as this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend sees the return of the beloved pit lane walk to get an up-close look at the 10 teams as they prepare for the final race of the 2021 F1 season on Sunday.

With the drivers and team working hard to get their cars ready for what will be an exciting weekend of racing on the new Yas Marina Circuit track, three-day ticket holders were able to walk through the iconic pit lane at the Abu Dhabi track and get a glimpse of their favourite racers gearing up for the monumental weekend.

Traveling all the way from Scotland for this weekend’s final race, F1 super fan David Stuart expressed his delight at seeing the Mercedes AMG car and 7-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton in-person of the first time. David said: “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to get to the final race of the F1 season, and I can’t wait for this weekend’s showdown with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton here in Abu Dhabi.

“The new track changes will hopefully help with some exciting racing and a few moments of magic from Number 44 to take home the championship!”

Also in attendance was 12-year-old, Abdullah Nasser from Abu Dhabi, who dreams of one day racing on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit course and was thrilled to be at the track for the first time. He said “This is the first year I’ve been to Yas Marina Circuit which is funny since I was born in the same year that the F1 first came to Abu Dhabi.”

“I’ve been watching Formula One since I was just 4 years old, and hope to one day get on the circuit to compete with the best. I think I’ve got what it takes, so fingers crossed you’ll see me on the track again in a few years time!”

This weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix kicks off with qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday on the new-look track before the grand finish to the Formula One season at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, in what will be a spectacular ending to a thrilling championship.

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

