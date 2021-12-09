Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Power Division, the official and exclusive distributor of MTU in the UAE and Bahrain, has been honoured with an ‘Outstanding Performance 2020/2021 Award’ by MTU and its parent company, Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The award was given during the ‘MTU Power Generation Symposium Middle East’ held recently at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai. The division was recognised for its impressive sales and aftersales service solutions, as well as for its consistent efforts to offer regional clients turnkey solutions in the power generation application.

Rasso Joerg Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “Our well-established collaboration with MTU has allowed us to deliver world-class services and equipment to our target industries such as marine, oil and gas, and power generation. We have been providing through decades top-notch power solutions and complete life-cycle support with a positive impact on these sectors and, consequently, on the economies of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Our collaborative efforts have been fruitful, reaching new milestones year-on-year and creating significant effects on the industry.”

“At Al Masaood, we consider this award as an expression of confidence and trust of MTU in our capabilities as its high-performing global partner in the region. We would like to thank MTU and Rolls Royce for this honour, and we look forward to a stronger partnership in the coming decades,” added Bartenschlager.

MTU has worked hard to transform the industry by developing high-quality, cutting-edge solutions that help to accelerate sustainability and the global shift to clean energy.

Al Masaood Power was one of the attendees of Rolls Royce-sponsored ‘MTU Power Generation Symposium Middle East.’ During the event, the division had the opportunity to interact with other power generation professionals, as well as share with them its insights on net-zero targets and the future of the global energy sector. This event was timely as MTU updated on advancements in technology for power generation such as kinetic power, hydrogen power, microgrids, and other sustainable solutions.

Over the recent years, Al Masaood Power has increased its focus on sustainability through innovations in its business strategies and offerings. The division’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact are aligned with the UAE’s sustainable growth agenda.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021