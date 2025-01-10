Rural communities in Zimbabwe have long grappled with the challenge of accessing reliable water sources, a problem exacerbated by the impacts of climate change. However, a new initiative led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe and USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), through the “Mitigating the Impact of Livestock Diseases in Zimbabwe” project, is working to alleviate this crisis through the construction of strategic weir dams.

"Before we had this weir dam, we had a lot of challenges. Water was overflowing without being used, and after a few minutes or a few hours, we would have lost the water," explained Timothy Maposa, a member of Jeqe Weir Dam in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province. "Our animals had nowhere to drink water, and it was difficult for us to do our gardens and find water for long distances."

The lack of water not only impacted livestock and agricultural production, but also took a toll on the community's overall well-being. "Our lifestyle was to have to travel long distances of up to six (6) kilometers to find water, which caused our cattle to die because of thirst and hunger," added a female member of Jeqe Weir Dam, Khumbulani Chamboko.

FAO recognized the urgent need to address this crisis and has spearheaded the construction of three transformative weir dams in Mberengwa, Chivi, and Umzingwane districts. "This weir dam will help our livestock, our cattle, to have water to drink. It will help us to embark on fish farming, as we're going to put fish in the dam. We are also going to do irrigation and improve our crop production," said Timothy Maphosa.

Creating empowerment opportunities for women and youth

The project's impact extends beyond just water access. Through the cash for work initiative the project is providing employment opportunities for community members, of which 53 percent are women and youths. Under the cash for work program. Priority selection was given to people who are economically, food-related and socially vulnerable.

The cash for work beneficiaries work on gathering locally available materials, excavation of the trench for the dam wall and the construction of the dam wall. "Our children are also working here. This has helped them have something of an income, and it's keeping them away from drug abuse and stealing," Khumbulani Chamboko noted.

Asalia Moyo, a community security officer at Jordan weir dam in Mberengwa district, also emphasized the importance of the community's involvement. "I am the one who is making sure that materials for the weir dam are safe and secure. This has greatly increased the sense of community ownership, as other community volunteers help me secure these things "

The goal of constructing the weir dams is to not only improve water access, but also enhance food and nutrition security, promote climate resilience, and empower women and youth.

"The weir dams will be used for community-based climate resilience and livelihood enhancement," explained Felistas Ndhlovu the FAO project coordinator. "This change in climate advocates for balanced planning, while adapting to the new normal within the context of development," she added, highlighting the need for a holistic approach to ensure the dams continue to serve the community’s needs for years to come.

Expansion and future goals

As the weir dams near completion, the community is filled with hope and gratitude for the transformative impact it will have on their lives. "We are very happy. But for the construction of this weir dam, it will definitely help the community," Maposa said.

“We pray that the project will expand to other districts. The hope is that more communities will be able to break free from the shackles of water scarcity and thrive in the years ahead,” added Khumbulani Chamboko.

The weir dams are part of a larger initiative by FAO, the Government of Zimbabwe, and USAID-BHA, to construct and rehabilitate key infrastructure such as dip tanks, boreholes and weir dams, in Chivi, Centenary (Muzarabani), Mount Darwin, and Rushinga, Mudzi, Chirumanzu, Shurugwi, Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Insiza and Umzingwane districts.