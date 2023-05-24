Pleasures Magazine features the former First Lady of Benue State, North-Central Nigeria, Mrs Yemisi Suswam, on the cover of its May/June 2023 issue.

Yemisi Suswam, who is also the Managing Director of All Purpose Shelter Limited, a renowned real estate company in Nigeria, speaks extensively with PLEASURES Magazine (https://PleasuresMagazine.com.ng/) on the renewed commitment of her firm aimed at providing affordable housing and respite for all Nigerians.

The need for affordable and qualitative housing has always been a serious concern for most Nigerians, however, considering the bottlenecks in property acquisition, All Purpose Shelter Limited, a leading real estate company in Nigeria has changed the dynamics of the industry and eliminated the bottlenecks in achieving such a feat by creating real estate investment opportunities for individuals and organisations.

All Purpose Shelter Limited operates as a consortium of Architects, Quantity Surveyors, Structural/Civil Engineers, Mechanical/Electrical Engineers, and all relevant artisans. The Company is an indigenous company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission on the 29th of April, 1995.

The Company is also affiliated with foreign companies that come in whenever the need arises to boost the technical expertise required especially in mass construction of projects to meet the needs of clients such as corporate bodies, institutions, and individuals in various projects – residential, commercial, and estate development.

The company has delivered cutting-edge and competitive real estate solutions to its valued clients at competitive prices.

All Purpose Shelter was founded by a visionary leader - Arc. Yemisi Suswam, a woman of impeccable values and of the highest professional ethics. Over a career spanning three decades, she effortlessly combines her strong family values with intuitive business acumen to lead the company that is renowned for its integrity and credibility.

In an exclusive interview with the PLEASURES Magazine team, Yemisi Suswam gave an extensive breakdown of the company operations, from its strategies and plans to its offers.

She said: ‘'Our passion is people and projects. As such, our clientele includes Nigerians across every income category from corporate bodies to private individuals; cooperative societies to institutions.

Our primary objective is providing real estate solutions and change the Nigerian skyline one project at a time''. She stated that the major distinguishing factor of the All-Purpose Shelter model from others was a broad spectrum of services that cover various segments of the real estate market which include residential (affordable, intermediate&high-end), commercial (offices), retail (shopping malls, markets) and specialty projects. Which includes about 2000 shops at the Wuye Ultra-Modern Market. The company aims to empower women and the masses by offering affordable prices with flexible payment plans for people interested in acquiring a space at the Wuye Ultra-Modern Market.

"All-Purpose Shelter has continued to grow both in sophistication of its projects and geographically through growth of new markets." All Purpose Shelter Limited has earned the trust of Nigerians and people in the diaspora for their exceptional architectural design, real estate and construction, consultancy services, interior design, and decoration in Nigeria.

All Purpose Shelters Limited helps its clients bring their construction ideas to life. We understand that real estate decisions could be very complicated, but that doesn’t have to be your concern. Our team manages the process of evaluating real estate investment choices, while also executing real estate strategies that serve your interest, in every sense. For us at APSL, your needs come first. We take the time to understand your objectives, so we can figure out the most efficient ways to help you achieve that. We house some of Nigeria’s most proficient real estate professionals with in-depth understanding of the construction industry. Our knowledge of the market, regulations, entitlement legalities are constantly available to help you navigate this.

Because All Purpose Shelter Limited is passionate about getting people into homes, we have made it our singular goal to evolve affordable homes without compromising on aesthetics, design or quality, thus, achieving homes that put the client at its very centre. It's a segment of the market that we have built expertise in which our signature use of the burnt red bricks we are able to produces homes at competitive rates.

Suswam, who is a former first lady of Benue State, North Central Nigeria, emphasized the social advantages of home ownership that lead to better productivity of individuals and in turn lead to a more productive economy.

According to her, "Owning a home leads to better health, better output and productivity. Providing access to water, sanitation and other physical and social infrastructure are our main priorities in all our estates. Regarding financial benefits, home ownership provides the opportunity for individuals to unlock several financial resources such as access to loans that could be used to fund your dreams. During our interaction with clients we identified there was great reluctance for the average Nigerian to access mortgages, most would prefer to save over a long period of time and wait to own a home.

Website: www.AllPurposeShelters.com

Phone: +234 803 701 7873, +234 8131 174 365 , +234 812 691 8233

Email: yemisusy@yahoo.com , info@allpurposeshelters.com

Address: Plot 1116 Idris Gidado Street, Wuye, FCT Abuja, Nigeria

