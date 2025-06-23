Valor Hospitality Partners (www.ValorHospitality.com), a global leader in full-service hospitality solutions, today announced the signing of three new hotel management contracts in Namibia. This follows an announcement earlier this week of two new properties in West Africa that’s been added to its portfolio on the continent, signed at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) in Cape Town this week.

The three deals are all with IHG Hotels&Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, to manage three new-build properties in Namibia, namely the Vignette Collection Dunes Resort Swakopmund making its debut in the country, Holiday Inn Walvis Bay, and voco Windhoek CBD.

The debut of a Vignette Collection property in Namibia bears testament to the country’s growing appeal as a destination of choice for the discerning traveller.

The combined capital expenditure for the development and establishment of the three new-build properties in the Southern African country is a significant R1.3 billion.

Not only do these agreements strengthen Valor’s relationship with IHG in the region, it also expands their footprint across the continent and attests to the growing preference for fully-integrated hospitality management services.

Valor will oversee the successful opening and management of each of the Namibian properties, drawing on their deep global experience to bring a best-in-class offering to the agreement.

Michael Pownall, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Valor Hospitality Partners, says the signing of these agreements reflect not only confidence in the continent’s hospitality sector but also its appreciation for the value fully-integrated management services offer. “These partnerships are about value first and foremost, and how that value enhances the entire sector for all stakeholders. Of course we’re also immensely pleased - and proud - to grow and diversify our regional presence even further” he says.

Valor brings global insights and strategy to the table. Combined with their deep understanding of how to blend the big-picture with regional and cultural nuances in each location, it’s an approach that ensures global best-in-class management and operational practices at every level.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, IMEA, IHG Hotels&Resorts , said: " Namibia is one of the most promising growth markets in southern Africa, and we are proud to enhance our presence in the country with three distinctive brands. With strategic locations in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, and Windhoek, these hotels will cater to the full spectrum of traveller needs, from lifestyle seekers and leisure guests to business executives. This deal shows our ambition to expand our footprint in high-potential African markets through strong local partnerships and a diversified brand portfolio.

He added: Valor Hospitality Partners is one of IHG’s trusted partners in the region and is a strategic choice for managing these properties in Namibia. We have every confidence in the value that add and look forward to working with them as we enhance our presence in the country.

Reagon Graig, Managing Director Cadence Capital added: “Our collaboration with IHG Hotels&Resorts marks a major milestone for Namibia’s growing hospitality sector. Also commenting on the transaction, Rodrigo Pimenta, Managing Director, Santiago Property Developers said: “The development of these three hotels aligns perfectly with our vision to support the country’s tourism and business infrastructure, while creating high-quality, globally recognised destinations. We look forward to welcoming guests to these hotels and contributing to Namibia’s continued growth and appeal on the world stage.

The magnitude of these deals reinforce Valor’s strategic growth on the continent and its ongoing commitment to building world-class and sustainable hospitality operations that embody the brand’s “whole world of local” value ethos.

For media inquiries and high-resolution images, please contact:

Delia de Villiers

delia@phoenixcollective.world

+27 73 710 3000

Valor Hospitality Social Media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/46aDJbt

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4kSsEQL

For more information about Valor Hospitality and its innovative approach to hotel management and franchising, visit www.ValorHospitality.com.

ABOUT VALOR HOSPITALITY PARTNERS:

Valor Hospitality Partners (https://apo-opa.co/3TzaXd1) is a leading global full-service hotel underwriting, acquisition, development, management, and asset management company. With over 90 hospitality projects in its international portfolio, Valor Hospitality offers an array of services, including site selection, product and brand selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, pre-opening, and operations management. Valor also provides consulting services on a wide range of project scenarios, including working with new or existing ownership groups on reviewing site selection, assessing feasibility studies and project budgets, compiling project budgets, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.ValorHospitality.com