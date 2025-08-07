This year’s C&I Energy+Storage Summit Zambia (http://apo-opa.co/4ooxzen) isn’t just about big-picture insights — it’s where the region’s most ambitious energy professionals roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Across two days of immersive, expert-led masterclasses, attendees will gain hands-on knowledge and real-world guidance on some of the most pressing topics shaping Zambia’s commercial and industrial (C&I) energy landscape. From decoding power purchase agreements (PPAs) to navigating battery storage integration and unpacking Zambia’s tariff structures, these tailored sessions are designed to equip businesses with the tools to accelerate their clean energy transitions.

Gain practical knowledge from technical experts, regulators and market leaders through interactive deep-dive sessions. Highlights include:

Corporate PPAs – Explore how Power Purchase Agreements can unlock clean energy for businesses without upfront capital. Learn about contractual structures, bankability and how PPAs support energy security and attract private sector investment.

Battery Energy Storage for C&I – Understand the fundamentals of battery technologies, how to size, integrate and manage storage systems for C&I use — from safety to inverter compatibility.

Grid Capacity&Open Access – Tackle grid constraints and discover strategies for strengthening infrastructure within Zambia’s Open Access framework. Sessions will cover investment signals, unbundled tariffs and energy demand forecasting.

Unlock solar and storage for C&I – A practical guide to selecting and implementing solar and storage solutions. Gain insights into regulatory standards, ROI analysis and how to ensure long-term performance and operational efficiency.

Solar PV Safety&Asset Management – Learn best practices for protecting your solar investment. Topics include HSE standards, preventative maintenance, insurance, battery recycling, and managing PV systems at end-of-life.

Whether you’re an energy project developer, investor, policymaker, or business leader in the C&I sectors, these masterclasses offer a rare opportunity to gain actionable insights directly from industry experts — and leave with strategies ready for implementation.

Backed by Industry Leaders

The summit brings together an influential advisory board and speaker line-up featuring leading voices from Zambia’s energy ecosystem — including the Energy Regulation Board, Zambia Development Agency, Africa GreenCo, Standard Bank, and the Proudly Zambian Campaign. They’re joined by dynamic speakers from across the continent, such as representatives from Kenya Power, ENGIE Energy Access, and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. All will be offering insights, case studies, and solutions tailored to Zambia’s energy reality. With even more powerful voices to be announced, this is a must-attend event for anyone committed to driving energy transformation in the region.

This year’s event is proudly supported by a network of sponsors and partners dedicated to advancing energy resilience across the continent. Sponsors include EnerJ, WEG, Vertiv, and Hexing Electrical — all bringing expertise and on-the-ground impact to support Zambia’s transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Further strengthening the platform are Association Partners such as the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI) and the Zambian Association of Manufacturers, alongside Industry Partners like the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI), the Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), and the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) — all reinforcing the summit’s commitment to inclusive growth and industrial sustainability.

Join our free upcoming webinar: Investing in energy infrastructure for mining - trends and opportunities

As mining operations across sub-Saharan Africa expand, the demand for reliable, affordable and sustainable energy continues to grow. The shift toward cleaner, more efficient energy solutions is not just a sustainability imperative – it’s a strategic business decision.

This webinar will bring together industry leaders, technical experts, and investors to explore the evolving energy landscape for mining in sub-Saharan Africa. Participants will gain critical insights into emerging trends, innovative technologies, bankable energy solutions and investment models reshaping how mines are powered – now and into the future.

Webinar date: 13 August 2025

Time: 13:00 SAST / 11:00 GMT

Webinar speakers:

Moderator: Helen Zulu, Country Director at ENGIE Energy Access Zambia

Jo Dean, Managing Director at Enerj Carbon Management | SAESA Board Member

Henry Myburgh, Senior C&I Strategic Lead at Vertiv Africa

Rehan Burger, Associate Director, S&P Global



