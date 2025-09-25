Africa is embarking on a transformative energy journey, teeming with investment-ready projects that promise to redefine the continent’s future. The Africa Energy Indaba (www.AfricaEnergyIndaba.com), scheduled for 3 – 5 March 2026 in Cape Town, stands as the premier platform for connecting global investors, developers, and policymakers looking to tap into this momentum.

Why Africa? Why Now?

Massive Investment Potential: Achieving a sustainable energy future will require approximately US $2.9 trillion between 2022 and 2050, with annual energy investment needs rising from US $70 billion in 2022 to US $160 billion by 2050.

Explosive Growth in Renewables: Installed renewable capacity in Africa surged from 60 GW in 2023 to nearly 67 GW in 2024, with solar and wind capacities expected to grow up to 100× and 35× respectively by 2050.

Underused Abundant Resources: Despite holding renewable energy potential of 10 TW solar, 350 GW hydro, 110 GW wind, and 15 GW geothermal, Africa has only scratched the surface—less than 2% of global renewable investment over the past two decades.

Rapid Solar Expansion: Solar panel imports flew up by 60% year-on-year, reaching 15 GW in the 12 months ending June 2025, signalling growing market dynamism even in regions previously disconnected.

Urgent Need for Energy Access: Over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, and meeting universal access will require an estimated US $64 billion annually.

Over 600 million Africans still lack access to electricity, and meeting universal access will require an estimated US $64 billion annually. Climate Finance Momentum: Climate-related finance in Africa grew to over US $50 billion in 2022, marking a 48% increase in mobilized funds and signalling rising global confidence in African energy markets.

Why Attend the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba?

Hosted in the heart of Africa’s energy transition, the Indaba offers an unrivalled platform to:

Access bankable energy projects across renewables, infrastructure, hydrogen, and more.

Network with senior government officials, investors, financiers, and developers.

Gain deep insights into emerging trends—green energy, off-grid solutions, policy frameworks, and regional integration.

Position your organisation at the centre of Africa’s trillion-dollar energy transformation.

Recognised as the leading deal-making platform for Africa’s energy sector, the Africa Energy Indaba is where policymakers, investors, developers, financiers, and technology providers come together to unlock bankable projects, structure partnerships, and drive investment across the continent’s energy landscape.

Highlights of the 2026 Indaba include:

Specialised Forums : The Africa Gas Forum, T&D Africa Conference, and IPP&PPA Conference provide focused insights and networking.

Exclusive Deal Platforms: African Energy Projects showcased in Projects Dealrooms, Energy Boardrooms, and Deep-Dive Energy Forums, connecting stakeholders directly with new generation and transmission opportunities.

: African Energy Projects showcased in Projects Dealrooms, , connecting stakeholders directly with new generation and transmission opportunities. High-Level Access: Meet and engage with decision-makers shaping energy policy, infrastructure, and finance across Africa.

Join decision-makers from across Africa and beyond to explore investment-ready projects, engage in strategic dialogue, and establish partnerships that will power the continent’s sustainable energy future.

