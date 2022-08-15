On August 11, USAID Mission Director Helen Pataki, joined by His Excellency the Minister of Industry and Trade Silvino Augusto José Moreno, His Excellency Governor of the Maputo Province Júlio Parruque, and other partners recognized the continuing successes of Mozambican exporters in 2022. This was at the second edition of the Annual Exporter Awards, a collaboration between the U.S. Government, the Investment and Export Promotion Agency (APIEX), and the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA). The Exporter Awards 2022 event also concurrently served as the official launch of the 57th Edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM 2022).

The winners of this year’s Exporter Award ceremony are:

Exporter of the Year: Nova Sun Limitada

Exporter of the Year runner up: Beluzi Bananas Lda

Best Exporter to the South Africa Market: Murrimo Macadâmia

Best Exporter to the U.S. Market: Chá de Magoma

Revelation Award (for social impact through community development): Sunshine Nuts

The award winners, who all export agricultural products such as nuts, bananas, and tea, underscored the need to diversify the Mozambican export sector. This award incentivizes and encourages export firms in Mozambique to continue exploring innovative ways of improving their regional export competitiveness and to export their products around the world and into the U.S. market using the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

USAID Mission Director Pataki lauded the continuing collaboration between the United States and Mozambique to support the private sector, the results of which are illustrated by the award winners. “The U.S. government shares a vision with all our partners to promote the role of private sector-led economic growth,” Director Pataki said. “USAID and the broader U.S. government are committed to promoting inclusive, sustained, and resilient economic growth in developing countries including Mozambique.”

