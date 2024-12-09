The United Nations Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Madam Siobhán Mullally, has commenced an official visit to Liberia as part of efforts to assess the country’s human rights record. The visit, which runs for few days, will focus on critical issues such as human trafficking, child rights, birth registration, and sexual and gender-based violence. During her visit, Madam Mullally and her team will engage with government officials, stakeholders, and members of the Liberia National Police to evaluate the country’s progress and challenges in addressing trafficking and other human rights concerns. The team will also conduct a field visit to Bong County to gain insights into the realities on the ground.

Madam Mullally emphasized the importance of her mission, noting that her primary interest lies in understanding and addressing the vulnerabilities faced by women and children in Liberia. “This visit is an opportunity to assess the mechanisms in place to combat human trafficking across borders and within the country. We are particularly concerned about the impact of these issues on women and children, who often bear the brunt of these human rights violations,” she stated. The Special Rapporteur highlighted that her team would delve into the status of child rights and the critical issue of birth registration, which remains a significant challenge in Liberia. She also underscored the importance of addressing sexual and gender-based violence, a persistent concern that undermines the rights and dignity of individuals, particularly women and girls.

The visit will include meetings with key government ministries, civil society organizations, and law enforcement agencies to gather comprehensive information. At the end of her mission, Madam Mullally and her team will debrief the Government of Liberia, sharing their preliminary findings and recommendations. A detailed report will subsequently be presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, outlining the team's observations and proposed actions to strengthen Liberia's human rights framework. Welcoming Madam Mullally and her delegation, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, expressed the government’s commitment to addressing human rights issues and collaborating with international partners. Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Minister Nyanti stated:

“We are honored to host Madam Mullally and her team during this important visit. Liberia remains committed to upholding human rights and addressing the root causes of trafficking, sexual and gender-based violence, and other challenges facing our vulnerable populations. The Government of Liberia looks forward to working closely with the Special Rapporteur to achieve tangible outcomes that will positively impact the lives of our citizens.”

Foreign Minister Nyanti also acknowledged the critical role of international collaboration in strengthening Liberia’s institutional capacity to combat human trafficking and protect the rights of women and children. Madam Mullally’s visit comes at a pivotal time for Liberia as the nation continues its efforts to rebuild and strengthen its institutions in the post-conflict era. With significant progress made in some areas, gaps remain in addressing systemic issues such as trafficking, inadequate birth registration systems, and sexual and gender-based violence. The Special Rapporteur’s focus on cross-border trafficking reflects the growing concerns about regional and international dynamics that exacerbate these challenges. Her engagements with local communities and stakeholders will provide valuable insights into the lived experiences of those directly affected by these issues.

The outcome of this visit is expected to offer actionable recommendations that will support Liberia in meeting its human rights obligations under international law. By collaborating with the United Nations and other partners, Liberia aims to enhance its legal frameworks, enforcement mechanisms, and support systems for vulnerable populations. The visit by the United Nations Special Rapporteur underscores the global commitment to addressing human trafficking and related human rights violations. It is an opportunity for Liberia to demonstrate its dedication to these principles and strengthen its partnership with the international community.