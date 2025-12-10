Sports Diplomacy: Uganda set to host the first ever Africa Dragon Boat Cup from 1st – 4th October, 2026. Mr. Solomon Muwonge, president of the Uganda Dragon Boat Federation, revealed this in a meeting with Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was attended by a visiting delegation from the Africa Dragon Boat Federation led by Mr. Ehab Gouda and Ms. Mary Lai, General Secretary of the continental body. The officials are in the country to assess the country’s preparedness to host the event, train certify local officials and inspect venues for the event.

Amb. Kabonero thanked the federation for the efforts to promote Dragon Boat sport in Uganda as it provides opportunities for Ugandans to explore their talent, market the country and improve people-to-people relations. Mr. Gouda said next year’s event will bring together over 500 professional athletes from 16 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and South America. In addition, participants will be physically followed by hundreds of their fans, besides the millions of online viewers.

Dragon Boat has been an important traditional sport in China for over 2,500 years. It has over 50 million players, with over 40 million in China alone. Ms. Mary Lai said by hosting the Africa Dragon Boat Cup in 2026, Uganda has an opportunity to showcase opportunities in tourism, investment and trade using sports as a door opener. The meeting was attended by Head of Public Diplomacy Margaret Kafeero and Mr. Stilson Muhwezi, First Secretary in charge of Sports Diplomacy.