The Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija has revealed that road works on the Mityana – Mubende Road stalled due to delayed release of funds.

The minister made the revelation while responding to concerns raised by different Members of Parliament on the poor state of roads around the country during a sitting of the House chaired by Speaker Anita Among on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Kasaija said that a small section of the road Mityana – Mubende Road is in a bad state adding that a delay in disbursement of funds to the contractor affected the contractor’s ability to complete the road in time.

“The contractor is now well prepared and on duty; so, in about three months, there will be significant change on the road.

The minister’s response was prompted by a concern by Mityana Municipality MP, Hon. Hon. Francis Zaake who said the road from Kampala needed immediate intervention.

“The Kampala-Mityana road construction started in 2020 and up to now it is not yet complete, it is too dusty and is causing a lot of accidents,” Zaake said.

Kasaija however, clarified that only part of the Kampala-Mubende road is in a bad state.

“It is not true that the road from Busega to Mubende is in a horrible state. I use the road every weekend, the road from Busega to a place known as Nalutuntu is beautiful. It is the part from Nalutuntu, Kiganda to Mubende that is in need of repairs,” said Kasaija.

Bugiri District Woman Representative, Hon. Agnes Taaka said that the Kampala – Jinja Road is also in urgent need of repairs.

“The Kampala-Jinja highway is filled with a lot of potholes and the maintenance works between Nakawa and Mukono have taken so long. My prayer is that the minister gives an update on the on-going maintenance works and also the maintenance plan for the entire road,” Taaka said.

Speaker Among was also concerned with the delay in the commencement of works on the Kampala-Jinja Expressway whose construction was expected to start five years ago.

The Speaker also demanded for answers about the bridge connecting Bukedea to Bulambuli District.

“The bridge between Bukedea and Bulambuli does not even need tarmacking; we only need murram because children have died and northing has been done,” Among said.

Pader District Woman MP, Hon. Paska Aciro said the roads in East Acholi have become impassable and frustrating business.

“The road connecting Puranga to Pajule and Acholi-Bur right now is not passable. The Works Minister should direct a team to commence maintenance works especially on three spots that are making the road inaccessible,” Aciro said.

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Musa Ecweru pledged to compile a list of roads within the NRM manifesto that have not been worked on and table it at the next Cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet yesterday decided that we make the list of the roads within the NRM manifesto that have not been worked on. This will indicate the difficulties encountered while implementing presidential directives on roads,” Ecweru said.

Ecweru said that one of the challenges has been securing funds for road maintenance, a matter he pledged to table before the Cabinet.