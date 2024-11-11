On November 6th, Counselor Wang Jianxun of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda was invited to attend the opening ceremony of Wuhan-Entebbe vocational education and training program held in Namanveindustrial park, Kampala. Mayor Rulinda of Entebbe was present and delivered a speech. Teachers and representatives from Wuhan City Polytechnic, CHC Analysis UG Ltd.and China Communications Construction Company Ltd., as well as over 20 Ugandan trainees attended the event.
Counselor Wang Jianxun said that the vocational education training held for six consecutive sessionsso far is one of the education cooperation projects of Wuhan-Entebbe friendship cities, and also a concrete measure to implement the People-to-people Exchange Partnership Initiative for Joining Hands to Advance Modernization for China and Africa of the 2024 FOCAC Beijing Summit. It will further enrich the content of China and Uganda vocational education cooperation and continue to promote our friendship.
Rulinda thanked China for the continuous support to Uganda's vocational education training and encouraged the trainees to become a bond for the common development of both countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Uganda.