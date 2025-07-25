With the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), a healthcare initiative was carried out in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, offering free medical examinations, treatments, and medications to the local population.

Held from June 29 to July 10, 2025, the comprehensive health campaign was organized in collaboration with TİKA and Yeryüzü Doktorları Association.

The initiative provided vital medical services to residents of the region, prioritizing women, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses. In addition to general health check-ups, specialized care was offered in fields such as pediatrics, women’s health, ophthalmology, and dentistry.

The health initiative, supported by TİKA and carried out in cooperation with local health units, also featured short-term training seminars for local healthcare professionals, contributing to the long-term sustainability of medical services in the region.