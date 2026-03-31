AHIC will be Africa’s collective voice of capital committed to sustainable hospitality investment

AHIC will operate as an independent body within the EEA framework

The EEA will provide the legal, governance, and operational foundation that ensures AHIC’s international credibility and compliance with global standards

Today at the FHS Nairobi (www.FutureHospitality.com/Africa) the Africa Hospitality Investors Council (AHIC), announced its creation and launch. AHIC will operate as an independent body within the EEA framework, governed by its own dedicated Board but powered by the EEA.

AHIC aims to be Africa’s collective voice of capital committed to sustainable hospitality investment, ensuring Africa’s hospitality sector has a visible and credible presence in global investment dialogues. AHIC will contribute a coordinated investor perspective to policy and market dialogue, improving the conditions for long-term investment, strengthening market confidence and supporting sustained economic value creation.

AHIC’s mission in the fast-growing African hospitality sector is to help build the foundations for sustainable, bankable, and scalable growth by unlocking a deeper pipeline of projects as attractive investment opportunities across the continent - for Africa, by Africa.

With EEA, which comprises 50,000 hotel assets with a global footprint at an approximate value of US$400bn, AHIC will coordinate engagement directly between ministries of finance, planning, infrastructure, tourism, trade and investment, and investors in Africa’s hospitality sector.

The EEA provides the legal, governance, and operational foundation that ensures AHIC’s international credibility and compliance with global standards, while safeguarding its regional autonomy. Through the EEA Capital Markets Committee, AHIC will help shape how sustainability, transition risk, and resilience are priced in African hospitality portfolios.

Africa’s hotel and lodging sector is positioned for substantial growth, supported by powerful demographic trends and rising demand for quality tourism and hospitality assets, yet faces a number of issues such as fragmented regulatory frameworks, uneven risk–return visibility, gaps in infrastructure provision, and limited transparency and disclosure standards.

AHIC’s mandate is to strengthen Africa’s position within global capital allocation by:

Aligning investor perspectives with national and regional priorities for trade, tourism and economic growth, strengthening clarity on where and how capital can be deployed.

Informing policy and regulatory frameworks through coordinated market insight, reflecting the realities of investment, development and operations across African markets.

Advancing transparency, comparability and governance standards, enabling more consistent assessment of risk and strengthening investor confidence

Supporting cross-border alignment of investment conditions, engaging with the African Union and Regional Economic Communities, including SADC, COMESA, AND ECOWAS to reduce fragmentation and improve market coherence

Hospitality assets form part of Africa’s export and trade architecture and considered economic infrastructure. They generate foreign exchange, enable mobility, activate local supply chains and create employment at scale. As one of the largest employers in the region and a significant source of revenue for national economies, the hospitality sector is key to Africa’s successful development. AHIC is committed to ensuring its investments benefit all segments across the local hospitality value chain. This includes AHIC working with its members to deliver low-carbon buildings, enhancing the motivation, benefits and training for all employees, reducing consumption of energy, water and resources, and the efficient management of waste. AHIC is dedicated to supporting the development of local talent and positively impacting job creation with quality job opportunities, helping to transform lives of local communities.

AHIC will aim to deliver four strategic outcomes:

Mobilise African and global capital through a coordinated investor voice.

Influence government policy to unlock investable projects.

De-risk capital deployment across the hotel value chain in Africa.

Strengthen transparency, disclosure, and procurement systems.

AHIC’s founding members are:

Mossadeck Bally, Azalai Hotels Group

Kamal Bensouda, Atlas Hospitality Group

Ewan Cameron, Westmont Hotel Group

Lara Dupre, Aichti Hotels

Hamza Farooqui, Millat Investments

Olivier Granet, Kasada Capital Management

Sophia Lopez Benhamida, RISMA

Paul Mack, Latitude Hotels

Julien Renaud, Onomo Hotels

Jameel Verjee, CityBlue Hotels

Graham Wood, V&A Waterfront

AHIC will be a permanent, investor-led council — coordinating private capital alongside sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions and multilateral partners.

For further information:

H/Advisors:

London

David Sturken

david.sturken@h-advisors.global

+44 7990 595913

Paris

Sarah Duparc

sarah.duparc@h-advisors.global

+33 6 467 239 99