The 1st African Union Pan African Conference on Girls and Women’s Education (AU/PANCOGEd1) has been officially opened. The opening ceremony was held at the African Union Commission (AUC) Premises on July 02, 2024. The event, held under the theme, “Prioritizing Girls and Women’s Education: A Strategy for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa” will run till July 05. While opening the ceremony, the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC, H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, highlighted the commitment of the African Union (AU) in promoting and empowering girls through quality education. “The AUC is strongly committed to advocating for the implementation by its Member States of the Agenda 2063, the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) 16-25, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), the Sustainable Development Goals 4&5 and other related policies promoting girls and women’s education in the continent.

Moderated by ESTI’s Commissioner, H.E. Prof Mohammed Belhocine, the ceremony set the tone for the four-day deliberations on girls and women’s education in Africa.

With more than 600 in-person and close to 300 online participants in attendance, the AU/PANCOGEd1 is organised as part of activities under the AU Year of Education.

The State Minister for Education, Central African Republic and President of the Steering Committee for Education, Science and Technology, H.E. Aurelien-Simplice Kongbelet-Zingas, was keen to express his expectations about the conference. “I am convinced that the discussions and reflections we will have over the next few days will enable us to gain a better understanding of the complex challenges hindering girls and women's education, and to develop effective strategies to overcome them.”

During his opening remarks, the Ambassador of Norway to the AU, H.E. Stian Christensen, stated “The theme of this conference is highly relevant in this regard. Girls’ education is important in all areas and at all levels. This is about empowering girls and women to be full-fledged members of society, to unlock Africa’s huge potential for economic development and life improvement for its citizens.”

Representing the advocacy for girls and women’s education at a global level, the Director of the UN Girls’ Education Initiative (UNGEI), Antara Ganguli, highlighted one of the most resistant challenges to girls’ education, social norms, and beliefs, “[…]people’s underlying beliefs about the role of girls and women in society had not changed, and that this hampered genuine support for girls’ educational achievements.”

The gathering is organised by the AUC Department of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation through its technical and specialised office, the African Union International Center for Girls and Women’s Education in Africa (AU/CIEFFA) led by Simone Yankey. The event, which is the first of its kind, takes place in collaboration with UN Agencies, AU Organs and departments, development partners, organizations promoting girls and women’s education, and youth champions on girls’ education. Multi stakeholders are expected to intervene and bring their experience throughout the Conference.