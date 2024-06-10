The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.UAR-AUB.org) will hold its 15th General Assembly from September 3 to 5, 2024 in Gaborone, capital of the Republic of Botswana, under the theme: “The future of African media facing the challenges of new technologies and changes climate”.

This high-level meeting will bring together Chief Executives of the media and broadcasting industry, officials, experts, academics, content creators from across the African continent as well as representatives of sister Unions and partners.

This year's event aims to explore the challenges and opportunities offered by evolving digital technologies in the audiovisual media sector. For the AUB, it is a question of discussing the place of Africa in the generation and management of metadata for the creation of audiovisual content in the era of artificial intelligence, of working on the transformation of the professions of audiovisual through AI, to find innovative strategies to meet the changing needs of African audiences in an increasingly digitalized media environment.

The AUB General Assembly will also provide a unique platform to strengthen regional and international cooperation to create awareness and engage citizens in the fight against climate change.

The discussion will also focus on the best way to boost the participation of countries not only in sharing of content on the AUBVISION Platform, but also to make it the source of news about countries in Africa.

The 15th general assembly of the AUB will serve as a framework for rewarding journalistic excellence through an AWARDS ceremony organized in partnership with SOLSAN Communications.

It will open a window of solidarity with people who are victims of cancer thanks to fundraising and a benefit concert offered for the occasion.

Grégoire NDJAKA

Director General

Press contact:

contact@uar-aub.org

Tel: +221 338 21 16 25

About the African Union of Broadcasting:

The African Union of Broadcasting is the largest organization of media professionals in Africa which brings together national and private radio and television organizations from African states. The AUB is responsible for developing all segments of the television and broadcasting industry in Africa. It works to develop exchanges of authentic African content through its content distribution platform, AUBVISION.