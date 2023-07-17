A core part of UN-Water’s role is to support countries to accelerate progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6): to ensure affordable and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

UN-Water supports United Nations Resident Coordinators and United Nations Country Teams by connecting them to the expertise and assistance of UN-Water’s Members and Partners, thereby increasing capacity, strengthening coordination and facilitating action via the SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework, as well as through other initiatives.

Sharing best practice is critically important. New country acceleration case studies explore countries’ pathways to achieving accelerated progress on SDG 6 and document replicable good practices for achieving the SDG 6 targets at the national level.

The main audience for the case studies are national policymakers and technical policy advisors across SDG 6 related sectors, with United Nations Country Teams as a secondary target group.

Three case studies will be developed per year over a period of three years. In 2023, the latest trio of case studies - from Brazil, Ghana and Singapore - is launched at the United Nations High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development at a Special Event on SDG 6 and the Water Action Agenda (more details here).

Explore the latest case studies here: