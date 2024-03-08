On this International Women's Day 2024, UN Women Sudan emphasizes the critical importance of investing in women to accelerate peace processes and enhance humanitarian responses, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Under the theme "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," UN Women Sudan acknowledges the resilience of Sudanese women who, despite facing significant challenges, continue to advocate for peace and equality.

Conflict exaggerates existing gender disparities, leaving women and girls disproportionately affected by violence, and displacement. In this context, investing in women is a necessity for building inclusive, and peaceful country.

Sudanese women play a crucial role in peacebuilding efforts, advocating for sustainable peace. Their meaningful participation in peace processes is essential for ensuring inclusive and sustainable peace processes. However, Sudanese women advocating for peace face numerous challenges, including security risks, limited access to resources, and entrenched cultural and social barriers that hinder their participation and agency in decision-making processes.

Gender-responsive humanitarian actions are key for addressing the specific needs and vulnerabilities of women and girls affected by conflict. These responses ensure their access to essential services, protection, and support, including addressing the issue of sexual violence in conflict-affected communities.

UN Women calls for urgent action to empower women as agents of peace, implement gender-responsive humanitarian action, and address the challenges faced by Sudanese women. These efforts are essential for advancing peace, justice, and prosperity for all in Sudan. UN Women remains committed to supporting Sudanese women in their efforts to build a peaceful country where women and girls' voices are heard, and their rights are protected. Investing in women is important for accelerating progress towards peace and prosperity for all.