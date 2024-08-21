The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (https://FootballFoundation.Africa/) is proud to announce South African Airways (SAA) as the (official) airline partner for the Africa Football Business Summit 2024, taking place in Nairobi on 24-25 October 2024.

The summit will bring together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and football enthusiasts from across the globe to explore the intersection of football, business, and social impact.

Through SAA’s codeshare agreement with Kenyan Airways, participants in the Business Summit are expected to have access to discounted international, regional and domestic airfares when travelling to and from Nairobi.

SAA Regional Manager, East Africa and Middle East, Dr Austin Nyawara, said, “Sustainable and cost-effective air travel is a crucial ingredient in the growth of the sports economy across Africa. As we bring together stakeholders from all corners of the continent for the Summit in Nairobi, we are thrilled to offer delegates up to a 15 per cent discount on SAA’s already competitive prices. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to connecting and uniting Africa—an endeavour that SAA has championed through its tagline, “Connecting Africa One Flight at a Time.”

As the proud flag carrier of South Africa, SAA has just celebrated a significant milestone—90 years of service—solidifying its status as one of the oldest and most resilient airlines in the world.

Football, much like air travel, has the power to unite people and communities across Africa. This partnership with SAA aligns perfectly with the broader FFA agenda of fostering connections and driving socio-economic development through football.

SAA’s rich history of investing in sports, including its past sponsorship of South Africa’s Springboks and its recent partnership with the South African Football Association as the official carrier of the national football teams, makes it an ideal partner for the Africa Football Business Summit.

“We look forward to working closely with SAA not only during the Summit but also in the future as we strive to create a sustainable and thriving sports economy across Africa,” concluded Brian Wesaala, founder and CEO of The Football Foundation for Africa.

Book your flight to the Africa Football Business Summit here. https://apo-opa.co/3YSWfS1

The Africa Football Business Summit 2024 will be held at the Weston Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. It will bring together key stakeholders in football, sports business, and social innovation from across Africa and beyond.

About South African Airways (SAA):

South African Airways is the national airline of South Africa, with a rich history of 90 years in aviation. SAA is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and connecting Africa to the world with safety, reliability, and excellence.

About The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA):

The Football Foundation for Africa is dedicated to unlocking Africa’s youth potential through the power of football. Through initiatives like the Africa Football Business Summit, FFA seeks to drive social innovation, economic development, and unity across the continent.