Maixent Raoul Ominga, Director General of Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026. The honor recognizes more than two decades of service to Congo’s national oil company and a leadership career that has helped transform SNPC into a stronger, more diversified and increasingly influential energy company.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest distinction presented during the African Energy Awards, held annually as part of AEW. The non-voting category recognizes individuals whose careers have left a lasting mark on Africa’s energy industry through sustained leadership, institutional development, investment promotion and contributions to regional cooperation.

Few leaders know SNPC as intimately as Ominga. Joining the company in 2001 in the finance and accounting department, he steadily rose through the ranks before being appointed Director General in 2018. Reappointed in 2022 and again in 2025 following the adoption of SNPC’s revised corporate statutes, his continued tenure reflects sustained confidence in a leadership style centered on long-term institutional growth, operational discipline and continuity.

Under Ominga’s leadership, SNPC has evolved from a traditional national oil company into a broader energy player with an expanding upstream portfolio and growing regional profile. The company continues to hold interests in many of the Republic of Congo’s largest producing assets while participating in new discoveries that have reinforced the country’s long-term exploration potential.

A defining feature of Ominga’s tenure has been a strategic shift toward long-term value creation through gas monetization. Under his direction, SNPC has played a central role in supporting the Congo LNG project, helping position the Republic of Congo among Africa’s emerging LNG exporters and accelerating the country’s transition toward large-scale gas development.

Institutional transformation has been equally central to his leadership. Ominga has overseen organizational restructuring, strengthened corporate governance and placed greater emphasis on operational performance, while steering SNPC toward increased use of domestic capital markets to reduce reliance on international lenders and strengthen local financial capacity. He has also prioritized workforce development, greater gender inclusion in leadership and the development of internal capabilities supporting gas and new energy initiatives.

His influence has extended well beyond SNPC. A longstanding advocate for stronger collaboration among Africa’s national oil companies, Ominga has consistently promoted regional partnerships, African financing solutions and energy sovereignty as essential to unlocking the continent’s long-term investment potential. This vision has helped elevate both SNPC’s regional profile and the Republic of Congo’s role in Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

Ominga’s leadership has also been recognized beyond the energy sector. In 2026, he was awarded the Gold Medal of the Ligue universelle du bien public, recognizing his leadership, commitment to the public good and contributions to economic and social development. The distinction reflects a leadership philosophy that extends beyond commercial performance, emphasizing institution-building, human capital development and the role of energy in supporting national progress.

“Maixent Raoul Ominga represents the kind of steady, visionary leadership that has helped transform SNPC into a more resilient and forward-looking national oil company,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “His commitment to building local capacity, strengthening governance and positioning Congo’s energy sector for the future makes him a deserving recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. We congratulate him on this well-earned recognition.”