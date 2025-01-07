His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio joined fellow Heads of State and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Ghana’s newly elected President, John Dramani Mahama, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The event was a grand celebration, attended by thousands of Ghanaians, including key stakeholders and traditional leaders, who came together to mark this significant milestone in Ghana’s democratic history.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama commended the people of Ghana for their commitment to peaceful elections, underscoring the nation’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa. He called on citizens to unite and work collectively toward the continued development of Ghana, emphasizing the importance of national cohesion in overcoming challenges.

President Mahama also highlighted the need for unity and peace across Africa and the subregion, urging nations to act as their “brother’s keeper.” He emphasized strengthening bilateral relationships among African nations as a means to promote mutual growth and regional stability.

The newly sworn-in leader outlined his priorities, including enhancing public health systems, instituting robust measures to combat corruption, and fostering transparency in governance. He expressed his commitment to tackling these challenges head-on to improve the lives of Ghanaian citizens.

The guest of honor, the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the inauguration as a historic moment for Ghana. He called on President Mahama to prioritize addressing poverty and youth unemployment, critical issues for sustainable development in the region. President Tinubu also applauded the presence of African leaders at the ceremony, emphasizing the significance of solidarity in advancing the continent’s shared goals.

Ghana and Sierra Leone have maintained strong bilateral relations over the years, marked by mutual support during crises and collaboration in development. President Bio’s presence at the inauguration reflects Sierra Leone’s continued commitment to fostering these ties and supporting democratic governance across Africa.

The ceremony was a testament to Ghana’s democratic resilience and the shared aspiration of African nations to build a more united and prosperous future for the continent.