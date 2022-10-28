The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan received American record producer, audio engineer, and mixer, "Commissioner” Gordon Williams, for a courtesy call at State House yesterday afternoon. Mr. Williams is on a short visit in Seychelles to see if some of the projects he is working on would be congruent here.

He was accompanied at State House by the Secretary General for Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, Mr. David André, and the Executive Director for International Events, Intellectual Property and Investment, Mr. Galen Bresson.

The President welcomed him to Seychelles and expressed how encouraged he in knowing that Mr. Williams is interested in presenting his projects in Seychelles. “I am encourage with the projects as it will be a great opportunity for our young people to develop their talents and to focus their attention in something to enhance their skills and talent for a brighter future lure them away bad influences. You have all my support in your endeavours,” said the President.

During the meeting, Mr. Williams briefed the Head of State on how he started his career, the implementation of projects and his achievements. He spoke a bit more about the Lalabela Alliance, which is a multi-faceted collection of companies with various specialties in the development of content, marketing, distribution and education that he founded. As the Head of Lalabela Academy, he explained how the Academy fosters positive growth and personal development, as well as knowledge and craftsmanship in various art forms degisnated for youth and young adults.

Furthermore, how the programmes under the Lalabela Academy can be beneficial for the young people of Seychelles in the areas of music, audio research, engineering and entertainment management.

President Ramkalawan and Mr. Williams also spoke about the music syllabus in schools and how the young children can be introduced to the programmes and build up their confidence.

Speaking to the local press after the courtesy call, Mr. Williams said that after meeting the Head of State, he is hopeful and positive in offering his programmes here in Seychelles.