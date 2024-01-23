The Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China kicked off on Sunday 21st January 2024 in Kampala, Uganda with Seychelles being represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism. The Summit was convened under Uganda’s chairmanship with the theme “Leaving no one behind”.

When addressing the largest grouping of developing countries, the Minister called for the prioritisation of the needs of the most vulnerable communities stating that “”Leaving No One Behind” is not just rhetoric; it’s a moral obligation demanding our unwavering dedication. This calls for addressing the root causes of poverty, inequality, and marginalisation while formulating comprehensive strategies for equitable access to education, healthcare, clean water, housing etc.”

One of the priorities of the Group of 77 and China is advocating for the reform of the international financial architecture. In this respect, the Minister joined other Small Island Developing States such as the Maldives and Guyana in calling for the adoption of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, that would help Small Island Developing States gain access to concessional financing needed for adaptation, mitigation and resilience and to improve our debt servicing by providing debt sustainability.

Prior to the Summit, the Minister also participated in the 19th Head of States Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

On the sidelines of the two Summits, the Minister also met several high government officials from Uganda as well as had bilateral talks with several fellow ministers from different countries.

The Minister is accompanied by Ambassador Conrad Mederic, Ambassador of Seychelles based in Addis Ababa, Hon. Dr. Elly Karuhanga, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles to the Republic of Uganda and Ms. Leeza Memee, Second Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs.