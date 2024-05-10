United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Barrie Freeman of the United States as his new Deputy Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Ms. Freeman succeeds Giovanie Biha of Burundi, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her accomplishments in West Africa and the Sahel, including her role in advancing implementation of the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel. The Secretary-General also thanks Khassim Diagne of Senegal, who has been providing steadfast support to UNOWAS in the interim.

Ms. Freeman brings to the position over 30 years of wide-ranging experience in international peace and security. She has served since 2021 as Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Prior to that, she served as Deputy Head and Political Director in the Peacebuilding Support Office of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs from 2018 to 2021. She also brings valuable field experience as Chief of Staff from 2016 to 2018, and, before that, as Director of Political Affairs in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Prior to her work with the United Nations, Ms. Freeman served in senior positions at the National Democratic Institute in Washington, D.C., the United States, and with the United States Department of State, where she held multiple positions in Washington, D.C., and in several African countries, including in Western Africa.

Ms. Freeman has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University and completed master’s coursework at Georgetown University. She is fluent in English and French.