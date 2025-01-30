Global corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM (www.S-RMinform.com) has announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading business platform promoting trade and investment in Africa, for a second year.

S-RM and Invest Africa joined forces in January 2024 with the goal of supporting business leaders and investors with critical decision making and providing them with the confidence to navigate risk and build resilient companies on the continent.

Last year S-RM and Invest Africa jointly hosted multiple events, notably the Mining Series 2024 in Cape Town, and several panels in London and Nairobi focused on sustainable African investment.

These events brought together key global stakeholders with vested interests in Africa and promoted robust and collaborative solutions to investment on the continent. Throughout the year, S-RM continued to engage with Invest Africa’s members and wider network, supporting them on a range of integrity and ESG due diligence remits.

Building on this success, S-RM and Invest Africa aim to further empower businesses and investors in 2025. Key goals include expanding the delivery of actionable intelligence tailored to the evolving geopolitical and regulatory landscape through strategic events and co-curated thought leadership. Additionally, S-RM will headline three Invest Africa events this year: Mining Series (February), Africa Debate UK (July), and Africa Debate UAE (September).

With a nearly two-decade-long presence in Africa and over 50 practitioners currently based on the continent, S-RM is uniquely positioned to continue providing Invest Africa’s member network with industry-leading intelligence, resilience, and response solutions.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO, Invest Africa, said: “Our partnership with S-RM has proven to be a tremendous asset to our network, providing critical insights and solutions in a rapidly evolving business landscape. As we embark on the next phase of this collaboration, we remain committed to enabling confident decision-making and resilience-building for businesses across Africa. Together with S-RM, we look forward to unlocking further opportunities for trade and investment across the continent in 2025.”



Ian Massey, Head of Corporate Intelligence, EMEA, S-RM, said: “We are delighted the partnership with Invest Africa is not just rolling into a second year but that we are building on our success in 2024. I am excited for the year ahead and in particular our greater involvement in Invest Africa’s event calendar, starting with the Mining Series next month.”

About S-RM:

S-RM is a corporate intelligence and cyber security consultancy. Founded in 2005, we have 400+ practitioners globally, serving clients across all regions and major sectors. We support our clients by delivering intelligence that informs strategy and decision-making; by supporting them in building resilience to cyber threats; and by providing rapid response to cyber incidents and other organisational crises. We partner with leading organisations, supporting them at all levels, from CEOs and their boards through to front-line teams.



Find out more at www.S-RMinform.com.

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading business and investment platform, using over sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide our network with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. We have a global footprint of over 400 member companies comprising of multinationals, private equity firms, institutional investors, development finance institutions, professional service organisations, government bodies and entrepreneurs.

With chapters in the UK, UAE, US, South Africa, and Kenya, we connect our network by leveraging our extensive global reach, market intelligence and exposure to business opportunities.

As the trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through our membership, dynamic events programme and consult service. We strive to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent. Our high standards consistently enact our belief that a responsible and profitable private sector has a crucial role to play in Africa’s development.

Find out more at www.InvestAfrica.com.