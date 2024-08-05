The vibrant rhythms of drums and energetic dancing filled the new classrooms of Gondokoro Primary School as the community came together to celebrate their good fortune after a recent history of educational struggles.

“Countless children were being denied the chance to go to school, recalled Editha Meling Leju, leader of the National Women Empowerment and Rehabilitation Organization, “but now they can pursue their studies and unlock their potential.”

A few years ago, boys found themselves without an adequate learning space when residents of Kango, the Gondokoro village where their school was situated, fled their homes because of insecurity. The educational facilities, in turn, were taken over by armed forces.

The turning point came in August 2022, when state authorities, the peacekeeping mission and other partners managed to convince the military to leave the premises. At that point, however, the structure was badly damaged and no longer suitable for keen learners to soak up knowledge.

“When the school was finally vacated, we saw an opportunity to help. By refurbishing the buildings, which now have four classrooms and two offices for staff, students can access education without travelling long distances,” said Kweku Bassaw, a Child Protection Officer serving with UNMISS.

And rejoice during the handover of this monument to learning, residents certainly did. Jubilant students, proud parents and local leaders showed up in large numbers to attend the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony, with one of the latter ones firing up the crowd with a resounding rallying cry.

“Let's work together to overcome any challenges and build our nation. Together we can do it, especially with educated youth by our side,” an optimistic Swaka Ambroio Jum exclaimed.

Njoki Kinyanjui, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Juba Field Office, was thinking along the same lines.

“We think of this as a project that can make a real impact by helping create peaceful and secure communities. By investing in education, we contribute to change in Gondokoro and, by extension, the whole country.”