The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, has reiterated the importance and urgency of setting out steps for a parliamentary process to consider the explosive allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In line with this, the Chairperson wishes to share the following steps taken since the allegations were made.

1. The Chairperson has received confirmation from the Speaker of the National Assembly that she is considering the request for guidance on how to process the matter.

2. The committee has approached the Parliamentary Legal Unit for a legal opinion on possible ways to process the matter.

3. The Chairperson has received a letter from a member of the committee, Ms Lisa‐Maré Schickerling, requesting a joint parliamentary process with the Portfolio Committee on Justice. Engagements with the Chairperson of the PC on Justice have commenced to consider the modalities of such a process.

Mr Cameron has emphasised that the gravity of implications of this matter for the entire criminal justice system is the reason for such a comprehensive response to the allegations.

“I must reiterate that accountability and transparency are critical in considering this matter. The credibility of the SAPS and the security of our country is dependent on how these allegations are handled,” Mr Cameron emphasised.