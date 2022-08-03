A PEPFAR Mozambique delegation represented by the PEPFAR Coordinating Office (PCO) and USAID, CDC, DoD and Peace Corps agencies participated in the 2022 International AIDS Conference in Montreal, Canada, from July 29 to August 2.

During the conference, CDC´s staff supporting PEPFAR´s implementation in Mozambique presented programmatic and scientific research results on the adaption of HIV programs to COVID-19, prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV in conflict settings, cervical cancer response, and factors associated with attrition among people living with HIV on antiretroviral treatment.

The posters (3) and oral (1) presentation can be accessed following these links: