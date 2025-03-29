The Seychelles Institute for Art and Design (SIAD) held its annual graduation ceremony this afternoon at the University of Seychelles Theatre, with President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan attending as distinguished guests of honor.

The event marked the successful graduation of 43 students across four academic disciplines: Fashion and Textile, Visual Arts, Fine Art, and Graphic Design. Demonstrating SIAD’s commitment to academic excellence, 12 outstanding students were recognized for their exceptional achievements at the certificate, advanced certificate, and diploma levels.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of three prestigious awards. Ms. Angela Mazzorchi was awarded the SIAD President’s Cup 2024, emerging as the most celebrated graduate. She also received multiple accolades, including Best Performer in Diploma Fine Art, Best Performer in Cambridge GCE A-Level Art, and Overall Best Performer in the Diploma Programme. Joshua Nourrice was honoured with the SIAD Governing Board Award for his consistent academic excellence, while Ms. Leanne Alcindor received the SIAD Minister’s Award in recognition of her outstanding academic performance and active participation in national art competitions.

In her opening address, SIAD Director Christine Chetty Payet congratulated the graduates and faculty, commending their dedication and perseverance throughout the academic year. She encouraged the graduates to seize new opportunities and strive for their highest potential.

Professional artist Ms. Juliette Zelime shared words of encouragement with the graduates, while Hailey Gerry delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of SIAD’s 2024 cohort.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Education Dr. Justin Valentin, Minister for Employment and Social Affairs Mrs. Patricia Francourt, Japanese Ambassador H.E. Mr. Sakuta Makoto, Members of the National Assembly, Principal Secretaries, parents, sponsors, and other distinguished guests.