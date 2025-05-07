Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Malawi, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Nancy Tembo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi, at the beginning of Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to the capital, Lilongwe.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Malawian President, along with their wishes for development and prosperity for the Republic of Malawi and its people.

For his part, President Chakwera conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and President Chakwera discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly in the economic, commercial, investment and development sectors, in addition to other areas of mutual interest.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE attaches great importance to strengthening bridges of cooperation with Malawi and establishing effective development partnerships that support both countries' aspirations for sustainable growth and prosperity. He also highlighted the UAE's commitment to deepening its partnerships, especially economic ones, with all friendly African countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his pride in visiting Malawi and meeting President Chakwera, and extended his appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and the Malawian President witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries.

The first MoU, between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malawi, focuses on diplomatic training and was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and the Malawian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The second MoU, in the field of investment between the two countries, was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Trade and Industry in Malawi.

The third MoU, concerning investment cooperation in the minerals sector, was signed between the governments of the UAE and Malawi by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Kenneth Zikhale Ng'oma, Minister of Mining in Malawi.

Furthermore, the fourth MoU, focusing on cooperation in the digital learning initiative, was signed between the Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and the Government of Malawi by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Nancy Tembo.

The fifth MoU, signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Vitumbiko Mumba, was between the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Malawi’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, and pertains to the establishment of the joint UAE-Malawian Business Council.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Khalifa Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Malawi.