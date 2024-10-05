Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Marking the celebrations of the 51st anniversary of the glorious October victories, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, laid today wreaths of flowers at the memorial of the martyrs of the Armed Forces and the graves of leaders Mohamed Anwar El-Sadat and Gamal Abdel Nasser.

