The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has commended the general stabilisation of performance in the North West in the delivery of the Department of Human Settlements’ strategic plans but was critical of the general poor contractor management in the province. The committee concluded the first day of a week-long oversight visit to North West and Gauteng.

“While there is a general upward trajectory in the implementation of strategic plans of the department, the poor contractor monitoring that has the potential to undermine the stabilisation of the department. We therefore urge the department, its entities and municipalities to refocus energies on project monitoring to ensure good workmanship and timely delivery of projects,” said Mr Nocks Seabi, the Chairperson of the committee. The committee had raised concerns about delivery of projects in the province, but is now reassured that planning, budgeting and implementation of projects are stabilising. In line with this, the committee has called on the department to provide periodic progress on implementation of projects.



As an indicator of the stabilisation, the committee noted the 56% spent on the Human Settlements Development Grant, high performance on the title deeds registration programme, the 71% spent on the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnerships Grant and improvement of houses given to military veterans.



The committee noted with concern that several projects in the province remain blocked but noted that the province has budgeted 21 projects. The committee is of the view that blocked projects not only delay access to quality housing but undermine the department’s strategic plan. While the committee appreciated the plans to unblock the projects, it has emphasised the importance of consequence management against contractors at fault for delaying projects.



Furthermore, the committee raised concern that one of the reasons raised by the department is the lack of bulk infrastructure and funding thereof. “The renaming of the department from housing to human settlements dictate that the planning should be integrated and must include all aspects to ensure effective human settlements,” Mr Seabi emphasised.



On the removal of asbestos houses, the committee raised concerns that even though the programme has been identified as a national priority, there has been minimal movement in the programme. The committee’s concerns are centred on the health concerns associated with asbestos roofs. The committee has called on the department to prioritise the finalisation of the programme, and to ensure effective implementation in line with regulatory requirements.



The committee remains concerned about the challenges in managing the beneficiary lists across the country. The committee has since inception called for a digital register that will ensure the management of the beneficiary list. A digital platform will not only minimise the risk of manipulation but will also ensure that the correct beneficiaries benefit. While the committee acknowledges that the department’s National Housing Needs Register is a intervention mechanism, a fully functional beneficiary list platform is not only necessary but urgent.



The committee visited projects in Stella and Geduldspan in the Naledi Local Municipality. The committee was concerned by the sewage spillage in Stella and instructed the Housing Development Agency together with municipalities to provide a comprehensive report on the causes of the spillage. Also, the committee instructed the National Home Builders Registration Council to provide a detailed assessment of unfinished houses in the areas.



In Geduldspan, the committee noted the provincial department’s plans to appoint a contractor to finish the project in the village. The committee was also concerned with the state of the road to the village and the impact of lack of proper roads on the lives of the people. The committee called for a comprehensive response to the challenges highlighted by community members in the area.



The committee will today continue with site visits in projects in Mafikeng aimed at ensuring the delivery of quality human settlements.