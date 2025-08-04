As day breaks at the United Nations base in Wau, dozens of peacekeepers are already bustling about, preparing for an important patrol to remote Deim Zubeir in the north-western corner of South Sudan.

Their mission is to assess the security and humanitarian situation in an area plagued by severe food shortages, a lack of access to clean water, healthcare and education, exacerbated by an influx of thousands of refugees and returnees fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Having made this journey many times, the civilian and uniformed peacekeepers know there will be many challenges.

The first obstacle is the heavily damaged roads, with the convoy having to repeatedly come to a complete halt to navigate its way, one vehicle at a time, through deep pits filled with muddy floodwater. A 300-kilometer trip that should take just a few hours, takes an entire day.

Lurking in the dirty stagnant water is another threat: mosquitos carrying the deadly malaria parasite.

Several peacekeepers are infected, becoming severely ill very quickly, and requiring a medical evacuation by helicopter from Deim Zubeir later in the four-day visit.

Despite the challenges, the peacekeeping team perseveres. They meet with community members, including those who are displaced from their homes, as well as security services and local authorities.

The condition of the roads is top of the agenda, as a lack of access affects peace efforts as well as the economy.

“The road from Raja to Wau and onto the capital Juba is a lifeline for our communities. The conditions are very bad and there is a risk that, at any time during the rainy season, we can be cut off,” says County Commissioner, Addison Arkangelo Musa.

“The price of commodities is also affected, with traders complaining that they have to raise prices in the market to compensate for the cost of overcoming transportation challenges.”

“We are doing our best to carry out repairs, even mobilizing youth to carry rocks and bricks, but we need support from the State and national level with technical expertise, equipment and cement,” he says.

Also affected by the dire humanitarian situation, are the forces gathered at Dulu cantonment site, waiting to be integrated into the National Unified Forces.

“We are facing significant challenges, including a lack of food, medication and other basic services,” says Major General Musa Dakumi. “We have sent information about the situation to Juba and hope that there will be a response soon. However, we remain patient for the sake of peace.”

Building resilience is a priority for these proud communities.

“People want to be self-reliant and to contribute to the economic growth of Western Bahr El Ghazal. However, there are many challenges, including the rainy season coming two months late this year, which will impact all farmers,” says County Commissioner, Addison Arkangelo Musa.

Responding to that challenge, military peacekeepers from Bangladesh on the patrol donated packages of vegetable seeds to vulnerable community members, such as 52-year-old Khadija Matar Zubeir who fled to Sudan during the conflict in 2016 but returned to Raja when war broke out across the border.

“In the past, farming and selling vegetables has enabled me to take care of my eight children. That is what I am trying to do again now. These seeds will help me make a fresh start and restore my dignity in supporting my own family rather than living off humanitarian aid,” she says.

“This is just a small example of our efforts to support the people of Raja to develop livelihoods, promote sustainable agricultural activities, and collectively build peace,” says Major Ataur Suzan, an UNMISS peacekeeper from Bangladesh.