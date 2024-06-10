GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) commenced in Marrakech, uniting a diverse array of companies, each with unique goals and missions. The event attracted visitors from various countries and cultures, making it the central place of innovation and collaboration. For ORA Technologies, this marked our second year of participation, and our presence this year was even more significant and impactful.

Occupying a prominent space in the startup hall, our objective was clear: to raise ORA Technologies' brand awareness, connect with different people and introduce our upcoming applications to our audience. Our stand was designed to be interactive and engaging, featuring a photobooth, a foosball table, and a creatively designed wall that posed the question, "We dream of an E-Morocco for everyone, what’s your dream?" Visitors were encouraged to share their dreams on post-its and place them on our wall, creating a vibrant and engaging visual display.

The response was overwhelmingly positive. Throughout the three-day event, our stand attracted a diverse group of visitors of all ages and cultural backgrounds. We captured over 500 photos with our photobooth, collected more than 250 post-its with dreams and aspirations, and hosted numerous foosball games. This interactive setup not only entertained visitors but also left a memorable impression, ensuring that ORA Technologies stood out among the exhibitors.

Our upcoming applications gained significant interest and enthusiasm. Kooul, our innovative food delivery app, and ORA CASH, our new E-wallet app, were particularly well-received. Visitors expressed excitement and support for these applications, recognizing their potential to revolutionize daily life of Moroccans. The support from Moroccan attendees was very motivating, as it underscored the importance of local innovation and community backing.

Beyond the immediate engagement at our stand, GITEX AFRICA 2024 provided an invaluable platform for networking and learning. We had the opportunity to connect with potential partners and explore collaborations that could drive future growth and development. The event's diversity, in terms of cultures, expertise, missions, and fields, was truly impressive.

This year’s event not only helped us achieve our initial goals but also surpassed our expectations. The exposure and attention we received significantly enhanced our brand recognition. More importantly, we built trust and rapport with our audience, creating memorable experiences that will resonate long after the event.

GITEX AFRICA 2024 was a resounding success for ORA Technologies. The exceptional organization and scale of the event further contributed to its effectiveness, providing a well-structured environment for showcasing innovations across different countries. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate and are already looking forward to GITEX AFRICA 2025.

Contact:

Lou@ora.ma - Marketing manager

ORA TECHNOLOGIES

Casablanca, Morocco

About ORA Technologies:

ORA Technologies is 100% Moroccan startup, committed to creating impactful digital and financial inclusion. Our upcoming applications, Kooul and ORA CASH, are designed to revolutionize the food delivery and digital payments in Morocco. We aim to enhance the daily lives of our users and contribute to the development of an E-Morocco for everyone.