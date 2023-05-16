Save the Children in Niger through its project USAID Kulawa has handed over large batches of medical equipment and inputs to the Ministry of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs (MSP/P/AS).

Held at a warehouse situated in the industrial zone of Niamey, this ceremony and saw the participation of the highest health authorities and central executives of the public administration at the national level, including the Minister of Health, Central Directors of the MSP/P/AS, USAID/Niger Mission Director Maria BARRON and representatives of international partner organizations.

In line with the Nigerien government’s health policy, the USAID Kulawa project supports the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs to significantly improve the quality of services delivered in health facilities.

This donation with an estimated value of US$ 326,956 or 196,173,500 FCFA will ensure improved quality health services delivery for women, newborns, children, adolescents and young people in health facilities located in the USAID Kulawa project intervention areas: Maradi, Zinder and Tillabéri.

In his remarks, Minister Illiassou Idi Mainassara praised the continued efforts of USAID and Save the Children and their continued dedication to improving the health and well-being of the people in Niger, saying: "USAID’s and Save the Children’s support in the fight against maternal, newborn and child morbidity and mortality are perfectly aligned with our national priorities and our roadmap to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

Ms. Maria BARRON, USAID Mission Director in Niger welcomed the collaboration with the Government of Niger and the various actors implementing the Kulawa project. She reiterated the continued support of the Government and the American people in improving the quality of life of the Nigerien people and in particular, the health of women and children.

Ilaria Manunza, Country Director of the NGO Save the Children in Niger, expressed her organization’s commitment to support Niger in strengthening its health system for the greatest benefit of communities already impacted by multiple social, security and climate crises.

As a reminder, the Kulawa project is funded by USAID over 5 five years and intervenes in 17 health districts supporting 276 integrated health centers (IHCs), 580 Health Cases (HCs) and 3,300 villages. The USAID Kulawa project is implemented by an NGO consortium consisting of Save the Children International (lead), Pathfinder International, PRONTO and Viamo and works in partnership with four national NGOs, ANBEF, ADD FASSALI, DIKO and SongES.