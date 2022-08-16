The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has become an official partner of the African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022, in Cape Town.

Representing the largest professional association of petroleum geologists, geophysicists, Chief Executive Officers, consultants and academia in Nigeria – one of Africa’s largest hydrocarbon producers – having NAPE as an official partner of the continent’s biggest energy event is critical for shaping discussions around current trends, challenges and opportunities across both the Nigerian and continent’s oil and gas upstream sector.

Since its establishment in 1975, NAPE has played a critical role in fostering interaction between Nigerian, African and international oil and gas professionals, promoting industry growth by sharing and encouraging the adoption of best practices, business models and standards. With Nigeria seeking to increase oil and gas production to address domestic energy security issues while boosting the monetization of hydrocarbons to drive GDP and economic growth, organizations such as NAPE are critical for driving local content development and ensuring innovative and next-generation end to end workflow solutions are implemented to optimize operations across the African E&P sector.

In this regard, with targets to increase Nigeria’s proven gas reserves from 200 trillion cubic feet (tcf) to 600 tcf for domestic utilization and export – as the energy transition intensifies and the global gas market expands – organizations such as NAPE will be key, up-skilling the domestic workforce and creating a competitive market in-country.

At AEW 2022, NAPE representatives will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions to shape dialogues around how African countries can accelerate hydrocarbons exploration and production, thereby increasing socioeconomic development while lifting the over 600 million people across the continent out of energy poverty. In addition, with global energy transition-related policies hindering the flow of investments required to optimize oil and gas exploration, representatives from NAPE are well positioned to drive AEW 2022 discussions around best practices and technologies for Africa to attract investment, maximize the development of hydrocarbons while remaining a climate champion.

“The Chamber is honored to partner with NAPE for AEW 2022. With the partnership, conversations during the event will be centered around exploration and production, with insight into how African countries can improve capacity building and skills transfer provided. We believe that drilling more oil and gas wells are key to ending energy poverty in Africa and having modern geosciences and practices is vital for addressing challenges and kickstarting development. This very narrative will be driven at AEW 2022 with the help of NAPE,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host NAPE representatives in various forums and keynote sessions on how Africa can modernize its oil and gas workforce whilst ensuring gender diversity and inclusivity. As an official partner of AEW 2022, NAPE will shape powerful discussions around local content development across Africa’s oil and gas sector as well as effective technical approaches to addressing industry challenges.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.