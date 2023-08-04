The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA North West zonal office Abbanj Imam Garki has stressed the need and importance of education in the society as a Disaster Risk Reduction Measure as it keeps the children busy and off the streets since educating a child helps prevent social vices and these vices lead to disasters in the society.

He made the remarks during a one day Intervention programme on “Child Education In Northern Nigeria” organized by Save a Child Initiative in Collaboration with International Resource Foundation Academy (IRFA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Red Cross (NRC), Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation, ULK Foundation and Clarion Voice for the Youths.

He also stated that education improves the quality of living as the children are taught Hygiene, Environmental issues like floods and erosions which makes them understand early warning signals, saying the Agency is ready to partner schools in the establishment of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) clubs.

The programme which was organized to address the issues of Child Education in Northern Nigeria particularly for the Orphans and less privileged, was also aimed at exploring the possibilities of partnership between NGOs, Private and Public Organizations in channelling and creating opportunities for the Orphans and less privilege in Northern Nigeria.

The Zonal Coordinator in his presentation further appreciated all the partners for coming together and identifying the menace of school drop outs in Northern Nigeria and it’s negative impact in the society.

On his part, the Founder “Save a Child Initiative” Awwal Muhammad Musa, welcomed all partners to the event and encouraged public and private sponsorship of the cause.

The programme also showcased the Graduation Ceremony of the Students of IRFA International school and was witnessed by Royal Father’s of Gbagy and Zazzau Emirate, Top State Government Officials, parents of the graduating students and philanthropist / sponsors of the Orphans.