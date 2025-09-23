Chinese industrial manufacturer Neway Valve has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition as a Bronze Sponsor. Taking place in Dakar from December 9-10, the event unites regional energy ministers, global investors and project developers to explore opportunities across the oil, gas, power and renewable energy sectors.

Neway Valve supplies equipment to major international oil companies such as TotalEnergies and Shell, offering subsea, control, safety and wellhead valves. Its presence at this year’s event reflects the increasing role of international service providers in unlocking new oil, gas and power opportunities across West Africa.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasandPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The company’s sponsorship comes as the region marks a series of significant milestones in energy development. In Senegal, energy major bp announced the first LNG cargo from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (https://apo-opa.co/4nGfrLV) (GTA) project in April 2025, signaling the country’s entry into the global LNG market. GTA phase one is set to produce 2.3 million tons per annum (mtpa), with an additional phase targeting over 5 mtpa.

Meanwhile, Senegal is continuing with the development of the offshore Yakaar-Teranga gas project (https://apo-opa.co/3In11l5), which aims to expand gas-to-power generation and LNG exports in the country. What’s more, the Sangomar oil field, which came online in 2024, has already exceeded expectations, producing 16.9 million barrels in its first year compared to an initial forecast of 11.7 million.

In Guinea-Conakry, large-scale energy diversification is underway, creating opportunities for international technology providers. The country is finalizing a 22-block licensing round (https://apo-opa.co/4gBXgEM) that includes both on- and offshore assets, while the $300 million LNG terminal (https://apo-opa.co/48Aw2MO) at the Port of Kasmar is expected to support both imports and exports.

As hydrocarbons continue to underpin long-term growth in Mauritania, Neway Valve is primed to enter new markets in the MSGBC region as the country advances the BirAllah gas development – one of Africa’s largest untapped resources with 80 trillion cubic feet of reserves. Planned production of up to 10 mtpa of LNG by 2030 positions Mauritania as a future global gas hub. Additionally, the country’s adoption of Africa’s first dedicated hydrocarbon code further reinforces its attractiveness to international operators.

“Neway Valve’s participation as a Bronze Sponsor reflects the rising role of international technology providers in advancing hydrocarbon developments across the MSGBC region. Their expertise supports the safe and efficient delivery of critical projects,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.