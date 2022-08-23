The new Executive committee members of Seychelles Hindu Kovil Sangam (SHKS) paid a courtesy call on President Wavel Ramkalawan yesterday.

The delegation led by its Chairman, Anandhakopalan Pillay thanked the President for making the time to receive them at State House and conveyed the appreciation of the SHKS. President Ramkalawan highlighted the importance of having good working relations between the Government and all the different religious denominations in the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Pillay extended an invitation to the President for the upcoming Vinayagar Chathurthi festival, which they will be celebrating on the 31st of August. He also presented a draft of their constitution.

Seychelles Hindu Kovil Sangam here in Seychelles has 391 active members. Among their community-based project, they provide food to the needy ones on daily basis, morning and evening.

Other members of the SHKS present this afternoon were the Vice Chairman, Dr sasikumar Subramanian, Mr. Krishnasamy Murugan, Mr. Muthukumar Pillay, Mr. Kandasamy, Mr. Chandran Nagarajan, Mr. Shankar Sambandam, and Mr. Elancheziyan.