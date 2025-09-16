Network International (Network) (www.Network.ae), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with National Union Bank – مصرف الاتحاد الوطني (NUB), aimed at modernising Libya’s banking sector and expanding access to secure, innovative financial services.

Under this agreement, Network International will provide NUB with a comprehensive range of digital payment processing services, including end-to-end prepaid card issuance and a variety of value-added solutions. This collaboration will accelerate NUB’s digital transformation, enhance customer experience, and complement Libya’s national financial inclusion goals.

Through Network’s advanced ‘Digital Payments as a Service’ platform, NUB will benefit from robust fraud prevention tools, a full suite of back-office managed capabilities, and other premier services. These will enable NUB to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable payment experiences to its customers, improve operational efficiency and reduce time-to-market for new offerings.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to help expand digital financial services across Libya,” said Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director, Processing, Africa at Network International. “We are proud to support National Union Bank’s transformation journey and help bring modern, inclusive banking solutions to more people. Together, we aim to build innovation, improve customer access, and contribute to the growth of Libya’s fintech ecosystem.”

Mr. Ahmed Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of National Union Bank, added: “Partnering with Network International allows us to leap forward in our digital strategy. With their proven expertise and cutting-edge technology, we can offer our customers faster, safer, and more convenient financial services. This is a major step toward building a more inclusive and digitally empowered banking environment in Libya.”

This partnership reflects Network International’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the MEA region and collaborating with leading financial institutions to deliver next-generation payment infrastructure.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About National Union Bank:

National Union Bank is one of Libya’s leading commercial banks, driving economic growth through innovation, financial strength, and customer empowerment. With a capital base of 500,000,000 LYD and profits exceeding 50 million LYD in 2024, NUB serves individuals and businesses across 9 branches with a team of 350 banking professionals. Guided by a vision of digital identity and financial inclusion, the bank offers diverse products and modern digital banking solutions that enhance accessibility, efficiency, and client experience, positioning NUB as a trusted partner in Libya’s economic development.