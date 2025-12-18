19 Coaches from the “Africa Coaches Program” Will Conduct Coaching Clinics in 13 African Countries, Reaching More Than 600 Basketball Coaches from Across the Continent

NBA and YMCA Announce Year-Long Collaboration in Recognition of YMCA’s 175 th Anniversary by Supporting Millions of Youth and Families

NBA’s Social and Digital Channels Will Feature NBA Players Speaking About What World Basketball Day Means to Them and Highlights of Activations Around the World

The NBA family (www.NBA.com) and the global basketball community, including the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), USA Basketball, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), will celebrate the third annual World Basketball Day on Sunday, Dec. 21 by engaging hundreds of millions of youth and fans in the U.S. and around the world through clinics, social media campaigns, in-arena activities and more.

In conjunction with World Basketball Day and the 175th anniversary of the YMCA – where Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball in 1891 – the NBA and YMCA are announcing an extension of their longstanding relationship by collaborating on year-long youth basketball and community-focused programming that will support the YMCA and the 6 million youth it serves in the U.S. annually. The collaboration will also feature renovations of some YMCA facilities across the country.

In celebration of World Basketball Day, the NBA’s global and localized social and digital media channels, which reach hundreds of millions of fans globally, will feature sound bites from NBA players about what World Basketball Day means to them, along with highlights of World Basketball Day activations around the world. Additionally, in collaboration with local federations and partners, the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA and NBA Basketball School programs that reach tens of millions of youth and coaches worldwide each year will have access to a playbook with exclusive basketball training and education content.

Established in 2023 by the United Nations, World Basketball Day is observed annually on Dec. 21, the date Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball at the YMCA in Springfield, Mass., in 1891, and celebrates cross-cultural unity through a shared passion for the game and the values it represents. Today, basketball is the fastest-growing sport in the world and the No. 2 sport globally. NBA fans are encouraged to participate by tagging @ nba, @ nbacares and @ jrnba on social media using the hashtag #WorldBasketballDay.

World Basketball Day will also serve as a “3-for-1 Day” in NBA All-Star Voting. On Dec. 21, fans with an NBA ID can submit one ballot each day via the NBA App and www.NBA.com to have their vote count three times.

Below are additional World Basketball Day celebrations in the U.S. and around the world:

U.S.

The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards will celebrate World Basketball Day through a variety of events and activities in their arenas, local markets and on their channels.

On Dec. 13, the Gateway Region YMCA in St. Louis, which NBA champion Jayson Tatum (Celtics) attended as a child, hosted a youth basketball clinic and announced renovations to be made with support from NBA Cares and The Jayson Tatum Foundation.

On World Basketball Day, former NBA player Taj Gibson will lead a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic in New York City for 200 youth from the YMCA of Greater New York.

On World Basketball Day, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will host a basketball clinic in Springfield for youth from local YMCAs, led by former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams.

The NBA, in collaboration with New York Cares, provided 150 Wilson basketballs to students across New York City as part of World Basketball Day and NBA Cares Season of Giving.

The WNBA will highlight 21 ways to celebrate World Basketball Day on its social channels.

The NBA G League will celebrate World Basketball Day on its social channels as part of the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla.

The NBA 2K League will celebrate World Basketball Day on its social channels and with a World Basketball Day-themed segment during the NBA 2K League Tournament 2 Finals between the Wizards and Spurs that will livestream on Twitch and take place at District E – the Wizards’ premier esports and entertainment venue. Fans and youth in attendance will also be able to play NBA 2K alongside 2K League players and creators.

A new World Basketball Day-themed T-shirt is available for sale at www.NBAStore.com and www.Fanatics.com.

International

On World Basketball Day, FIBA will announce the inductees to the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The NBA will honor Dr. Naismith, who was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada, on its localized channels in Canada.

Nineteen coaches from the Africa Coaches Program – part of NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League’s ongoing commitment to developing coaching talent across the continent – will conduct coaching clinics in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Eritrea, Gabon, Libya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tunisia and Senegal.

Local basketball players and content creators from Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines will be featured in World Basketball Day content across the NBA’s localized channels in those countries. The NBA Stores in the Philippines will host World Basketball Day scavenger hunts where fans can win NBA merchandise and discounts at the stores. Beginning on World Basketball Day, fans in the Philippines who purchase official NBA merchandise at the stores will also receive a complimentary World Basketball Day T-shirt while supplies last.

Local creators and the basketball community in India will use the #WorldBasketballDay hashtag to share their favorite basketball memories on social media.

The NBA’s localized channels in Latin America will celebrate World Basketball Day with educational content, multilingual assets and interactive posts highlighting basketball’s global impact.

Executive, Coach and Player Quotes :

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver:

“World Basketball Day takes on a special meaning this year as we commemorate the 175th anniversary of the YMCA, where the sport was first invented 134 years ago. We are thrilled to join our many friends in the basketball community to celebrate the game’s impact and influence around the world.”

President and CEO of YMCA of the USA Suzanne McCormick:

“The YMCA and the NBA share a long-standing belief in the power of sport to build community. As we celebrate the YMCA’s 175th anniversary, World Basketball Day offers a meaningful moment to honor our history as the birthplace of basketball and to highlight its ongoing impact. We are honored to join the NBA in celebrating a game that inspires connection, belonging, and personal growth for millions of young people. This collaboration allows us to broaden our collective reach and ensure that the benefits of youth sports are felt in every community we serve.”

NBA champion and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum:

“World Basketball Day is a chance to celebrate the game and impact it has on people everywhere. Basketball has had such a positive influence on my life, and I hope I can pass along the joy and skills I’ve learned, both on-and-off the court, to the next generation.”

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

“World Basketball Day is a powerful reminder that this game has the unique ability to unite communities in every corner of the world. As the WNBA continues to reach new heights on the court and in culture, we are dedicated to opening more doors – expanding access, visibility and opportunity so that girls around the globe can experience the joy and possibility that basketball creates. We are proud to stand alongside the global basketball family in championing the next generation of leaders, superstars and game-changers who will carry this sport forward.”

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim:

“The NBA G League is proud to celebrate the third annual World Basketball Day during the Winter Showcase Semifinals. Our league remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for players everywhere, and this celebration underscores how global that mission truly is.”

Basketball Africa League President Amadou Gallo Fall

“World Basketball Day underscores basketball’s unique ability to unite people, inspire ambition, and drive positive change around the world. Through the Basketball Africa League, we are making a long-term investment in the future of the game across Africa by prioritizing leadership, education and opportunity at the grassroots and professional levels. This year, 19 coaches from 13 countries will deliver coaching clinics to more than 600 coaches across the continent – amplifying knowledge, strengthening local ecosystems, and accelerating the growth of African basketball. We are proud to join the global basketball community and the United Nations in celebrating a game that continues to open doors and bring communities together.”

NBA Take-Two Media CEO Andrew Perlmutter:

“At the NBA 2K League, we’ve seen firsthand how basketball inspires connection and competition in both physical and digital arenas. We’re reminded that the values of teamwork, resilience and passion transcend borders – whether on the hardwood or in the virtual world playing hoops with friends.”

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis:

“World Basketball Day is a time to celebrate how a shared passion for basketball continues to unite us all as one global community. It’s also a time to showcase how our sport has an exciting and positive force for good – both on-and-off the court. From the grassroots level in every corner of the world to the elite stage, that collective love and pride in what basketball gives us all is something we not only embrace but also look to grow. We can all use World Basketball Day as an opportunity to promote the game by encouraging family, friends and colleagues to pick up a ball and join our ever-growing global basketball community.”

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley:

“As we celebrate World Basketball Day, we are grateful to be a part of the global basketball community. Every year, USA Basketball has the opportunity to have our national teams visit places around the globe, exposing American players to new cities, countries, continents, and more importantly, fans and their cultures. Further, we continue to grow the game in the U.S. through our USA Basketball Foundation and youth initiatives. We’re proud to play a role in bringing the world together through the game of basketball.”

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President Charlie Baker:

“As the global basketball community marks World Basketball Day and the anniversary of the game’s invention by Dr. James Naismith, the NCAA is proud to join the celebration. College basketball is a life-changing experience for tens of thousands of young men and women annually, and we honor the skills and lessons the game teaches off the court as well as on it. We come together with everyone who loves the global game of basketball to commemorate its beginnings on December 21st.”

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame CEO John Doleva:

“World Basketball Day celebrates the impact of basketball and the game’s ability to unite a global community. This day recognizes the invention of the game in 1981 by Dr. James Naismith at the YMCA International Training Academy, here in Springfield, Mass. The YMCA’s early stewardship helped turn his modest creation into the worldwide sporting phenomenon we know it as today. We are proud to commemorate this day by honoring the game’s original values and intent while also celebrating its milestones, growth and continued legacy.”

Indiana Pacers Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) President Rick Carlisle:

“The NBCA is proud to stand alongside the global basketball community in celebrating World Basketball Day and the positive impact that the game has on youth and fans around the world. For decades, NBA coaches have provided training, education, and mentoring opportunities to coaches around the world. Coaches play a vital role in pushing the game forward, and the NBCA’s efforts will continue to have an impact on the next generation of American and international coaches and players.”

National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) CEO Dr. Karissa Niehoff:

“The NFHS is proud to join partners around the globe in celebrating World Basketball Day. This day shines a spotlight on Dr. James Naismith’s extraordinary legacy and the spirit of amateur athletics that continues to unite communities everywhere. His creativity sparked a sport that now connects millions, inspiring teamwork, opportunity and growth for students worldwide. Today, we honor not only the origins of the game but also the enduring impact basketball has on learning, competition and community around the world.”

