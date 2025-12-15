Pan-African film and television training institution the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) (www.MultiChoice.com) has opened applications for its 2026 intake. All African graduates who aspire to become directors, filmmakers, scriptwriters, producers and storytellers can now apply for fully-funded courses at the industry-leading network of academies.

Having recently become part of CANAL+, MultiChoice has rededicated itself to bringing compelling programming to homes on our continent. A powerful way to do this is by empowering young people with filmmaking, production and storytelling skills. Any young Africans who dream of telling Africa’s stories can apply, to join the MultiChoice journey to give Africa a stronger voice on the world stage.

The 2026 intake introduces a comprehensive curriculum designed to balance theoretical knowledge with practical immersion. The fully accredited nine-month programme is delivered through a hybrid format, combining interactive online learning with intensive physical in-person training.

With academies strategically located in Kenya, Nigeria, and Zambia, MTF offers aspiring filmmakers from 14 African countries practical training, industry exposure, and access to valuable professional networks, equipping them to succeed in a competitive entertainment landscape.

MTF has trained 296 filmmakers since its inception in 2018, with over 42 movies already produced by graduates. During the programme, students gain insights into the business of filmmaking while learning their craft from the industry's best minds. Participants are required to produce their own movie projects, which are subsequently aired on DStv and GOtv channels—including Maisha Magic, Zambezi Magic, and Africa Magic—as well as on the streaming platform Showmax.

Post-graduation, alumni success rates are high. Most go on to work within the MultiChoice ecosystem, helping to create major African productions. The MTF accreditation makes graduates highly sought-after, and many have launched their own ventures; to date, more than 50 production companies have been established by MTF alumni.

MTF supports a hyperlocal content approach—an investment that empowers African people to tell African stories, this support continues to translate into international success. A number of MTF graduates have participated in and won numerous accolades at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Kalasha Awards, Uganda Film Festival, and the Women in Film Awards, among others. In addition, alumni regularly collaborate with creatives in global spaces, including the European Film Market and the Durban FilmMart.

The nominations and award wins further testify to the calibre of filmmakers that MTF produces individuals who can compete on a global scale by telling authentic African stories. The knowledge and skills imparted by MTF empowers graduates to become catalysts for economic growth and cultural enrichment in their communities.

“So why wait? Your next big opportunity is here. Apply now and start your journey!”

Applications close on 27 February 2026. Visit https://apo-opa.co/3XW53oE to find out more about MTF programme requirements.

For African creatives with dreams of a film and TV career, applying to join next year’s fully funded MTF course could be the first step toward shaping the future of African entertainment.