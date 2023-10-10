On October 10, Mr. FUKAZAWA Yoichi, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, had a meeting with H.E. Mr. Denis Christel SASSOU N’GUESSO, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public/Private Partnership of Republic of Congo, on the occasion of his visit to Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fukazawa stated that Japan is a partner growing together with Africa and would like to cooperate with the Republic of Congo through the TICAD process.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fukazawa stated that Japan continues to cooperate for realizing sustainable economic growth in the Republic of Congo. Then, both sides welcomed the consent in principle recently reached on the technical cooperation agreement between the two governments.

Furthermore, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Fukazawa, strongly condemning the Russia's aggression against Ukraine, stated that Japan would like to continue to cooperate and work together with the Republic of Congo in the international arena to ensure food security in Africa. Minister SASSOU N’GUESSO stated that the Republic of Congo is a country that places great importance on peaceful solutions to regional as well as international issues.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed issues, such as the discharge of ALPS treated water into the sea, dealing with North Korea, including the nuclear and missile issues as well as abduction issues, and strengthening of the functions of the United Nations, including Security Council reform and shared the view to work together on various challenges facing the international community.