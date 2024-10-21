The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has saluted the valiant effort shown by Protea Women for the duration of the Women T20 World Cup in Dubai.

He congratulated the team on behalf of the committee. He said the performances in the 2024 World Cup have created an opportunity for the Proteas from now on to unlock its potential and to show case to the world our untapped potential to win big in the future.

He said: “South Africa must hold their heads high for the success they have realised in this year’s tournament. With every participation on global events our women show unbelievable growth. Reaching a consecutive final of this tournament was a victory on its own, and it is something we should be proud of as a nation.”

South Africa heroically defeated Australia on Thursday to firmly have a grip on the trophy. They played New Zealand in the final, who set us 158, but South Africa fell just short despite displaying unbelievable level of maturity.

Mr McGluwa said anything was possible in the finals, and South Africans should be proud of what they have in the Protea Women. “The silver medallists for the second tournament running Protea women should be proud. This is an achievement and evidence that we have given a very good account of ourselves,” said Mr McGluwa.

He added: “The success of the South African women across sporting codes is something to marvel. Banyana Banyana are reigning African Champions, and the Springbok Women had recently hosted a successful five nations women tournament featuring Australia, Scotland, Japan, and Italy.”

Mr McGluwa said from this point, it was upward and onward for these precious ambassadors of our Republic. “This should serve as an inspiration and spare young women of all races and backgrounds into choosing cricket, from Gugulethu, Eldos, Mlazi, Sandton and even the rural Limpopo,” emphasised Mr McGluwa.

New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs in a tantalising Women T20 World Cup final.