The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities elected Ms Liezl van der Merwe as its new Chairperson in its meeting yesterday.

Ms van der Merwe, who was unanimously elected by members of the committee, expressed her commitment to serving the committee to the best of her ability. She said: “I am honoured to have been elected as the new chairperson of this important committee and looking forward to working closely with my colleagues to ensure that the committee meets its mandate.”

In wishing her all the best in the new position, members of the committee pledged their solidarity to her and told her about their optimism in her leadership. They said that under her stewardship the committee will continue to be a symbol of hope to vulnerable groups.

In the meeting, the committee also adopted its comprehensive Budgetary Review and Recommendation Report, which provides a detailed analysis of the key issues and challenges facing the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, as well as the Commission for Gender Equality and the National Youth Development Agency. The report includes recommendations aimed at addressing concerns in areas such as employment equity, financial management and stakeholder engagement.

"This report represents a critical step in our ongoing efforts to ensure effective oversight and accountability within the portfolio," said Ms van der Merwe.